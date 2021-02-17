Event Cinemas Launches On-Demand Streaming Platform, But There’s A Catch – channelnews





Event Cinemas has made a surprising move to launch its own home streaming platform for movie fans who want to watch new movies in the living room.

The event, which accounts for a quarter of Australia’s movie box office revenue, debuted a new video-on-demand service that allows customers to rent movies at home for just $ 4.99.

The service is associated with the Cinebuzz Loyalty Club, which has 2.5 million members and allows users to rent movies for a limited time.

The service, named Cinebuzz On Demand, was developed for 18 months before COVID-19 took root, severely limiting the number of movie screenings that could be held at the event.

The platform is entering the highly competitive streaming market, with video-on-demand rentals already offered by Apple, Amazon, Google and others.

Services such as Disney + also offer direct streaming releases, completely bypassing box office.

Jane Hastings, Chief Executive Officer of Event Hospitality & Entertainment, told news.com.au. The event is not concerned that on-demand video services will adversely affect ticket sales, which are already struggling.

We definitely don’t want to take the number of visits [to cinemas] It’s down, but we’re not afraid of it. If you decide to stay home, you are at home. If we decide to go out, we will fight whether we go for dinner or take our children to bowling. That different competitive set, she said.

Cinebuzz On Demand is now available to customers at cinemabuzzondemand.eventcinemas.com.au.

About the poster

April Grover is the editor of SmartHouse Magazine and writes articles throughout Channel News. Since 2015, she has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real life and lifestyle topics with Australian, New Zealand and UK titles. April begins as a cadet journalist in Monthly Business Magazine, and Sunday’s Scottish mail in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, the life of Australia and England, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman’s Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.

