Pokemon Unite 5v5 MOBA Get Android Beta Next Month





The Pokemon franchise has some very passionate and hardcore fans, especially in Pokemon GO, but the game itself is rarely considered “hardcore,” at least in the action sense. Pokemon’s actual turn-based battle system was designed from the beginning for younger viewers and, unlike the anime show system, provides more time for thinking and planning. However, the next Pokemon spin-off will overturn that concept, and Canadian fans will be some of the first to experience the novelty offered by Pokemon Unite.

Announced last June, Pokemon Unite pulls pages out of MOBA games. This is an abbreviation for a multiplayer online battle arena like League of Legends, rather than the usual mechanics of Pokemon games. It’s probably a real-time skirmish, pitting two games, each with five players, to defeat the Pokemon of other teams. There are still many unclear points about how the game works, but the brief description also touches on the usual system of catching and leveling up wild Pokemon.

Almost a year after the announcement, it’s only now that the public beta testing phase begins. Still, from March only Canadian players over the age of 16 can participate. The game will eventually be released on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, but the beta version currently only applies to Android.

The Pokemon Company has listed some requirements to participate in this beta. This includes the implicit consent that the progress will be reset after the test period. Curiously, participants are instructed not to capture or stream gameplay during the beta test period, but they may not be legally bound by an NDA anyway. We need to see if the gameplay video will be released next month.

The Pokemon Unite can be launched to coincide with the franchise’s 25th anniversary. As our own Eric Abent explained, it’s probably time for the game to mature, and MOBAs definitely qualify for that. However, given the controversy that has begun, Pokemon Unite may not have evolved as much as many fans really want.

