Bucks Co, which hosts online seminars on Google. Business Group





Backcounty’s Business Mentoring Group offers a series of online seminars aimed at helping up-and-coming entrepreneurs and others.

SCORE Bucks County, in collaboration with Grow With Google, is planning a free four-part series starting March 4th. Also in March, SCORE will offer a “How to Start a Nonprofit” seminar.

The Google session will be led by Randi Penfil, a speaker with over 20 years of experience helping small businesses and nonprofits improve digital marketing. The one-hour session begins on March 4th and lasts until May 12th.

The first seminar, Reaching Customers Online on Google, will take place on March 4th at 10:30 am. Learn how to improve the visibility of your website in Google search results and how to create Google My Business using free Google tools. profile.

The next online seminar, “Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps,” will take place on March 24th at 1:00 pm. This helps participants create or submit a business profile on Google and manage their business information with Google Search and Google Maps. Learn other people’s tricks and tips.

“Grow your business with YouTube” will take place on April 13th at 9:30 am. This includes practices such as why companies have YouTube channels, how to set up channels, and the information they need to enter when uploading videos. ..

The final seminar in the series is “Making Better Business Decisions with Analytics” at noon on May 12th. Focusing on Google Analytics, we focus on identifying business goals and incorporating data into your plans.

Register or visit the SCORE Bucks County website for more information on the Grow With Google series.

In March, SCORE will hold an online seminar “How To Starta Nonprofit” by certified mentor Joseph Lutes. It is from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on March 9th.

On March 23, SCORE mentor Holy Family University associate professor Don Goeltz aims to help you become an entrepreneur during the session “Is your great idea really a great business?” ..

