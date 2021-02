TechCrunch Sessions: Justice – Imagine a better future for social media on TechCrunch

In recent years, toxic cultures, deadly plots, and organized hatred have exploded online. TechCrunch Sessions: Justiceon March 3rd, well on how social networks are responsible for the occurrence of these phenomena and how to build a healthy online community that makes society better rather than worse. Please discuss.

Participating in extensive discussions with Rashad Robinson, Jesse Lehrich and Naj Austin, what needs to be changed to make social networks a fairer and healthier environment than the dangerous echo chambers that amplify social illness I will explore.

Naj Austin is the founder and CEO of Somewhere Good and Ethel’s Club. She has spent her career building digital and physical products that make the world more crossed and equitable. She is Inc. Selected as one of the magazine’s 100 Women Founders to Transform America, the 2020 HuffPost Culture Shifter, and one of New York’s 2020 Women’s List for Time Out to Better New York.

Jesse Lehrich is a co-founder of Accountable Tech. He has 10 years of experience in political communication and problem-raising, including serving as a foreign policy spokesman for the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential election, and was part of a team that manages Russia’s response to information warfare operations.

Rashad Robinson is the president of Color Of Change, a leading racial justice organization driven by more than 7.2 million members building the power of the black community. Color Of Change uses innovative strategies to reach industries that affect black lives, such as Silicon Valley, Wall Street, Hollywood, Washington, corporate executive offices, district prosecutors, the Capitol, and city halls across the country. Brings systematic change.

Under Rashads’ leadership, Color Of Change designs and implements winning strategies for racial justice. Some of them are as follows. Force businesses to stop supporting Trump’s initiative and white supremacists. Build net neutrality as a civil rights issue. Hold local prosecutors responsible for ending mass imprisonment, police violence and monetary exploitation throughout the judicial system. Forces more than 100 companies to abandon ALEC, a secret right-wing policy shop. Changes in the expression of race and racism in Hollywood. Move Airbnb, Google and Facebook to implement anti-racist initiatives. Bill O’Reilly was forcibly removed from the broadcast.

Join us for this conversation and much more at TechCrunch Sessions: Justice on March 3rd.

