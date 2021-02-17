Twitch Streamer Earns US $ 16,000 Overnight By Distracting People From His Sleep





It’s great to get a passive income. You can basically continue your day while a stable flow of money is flowing into your bank account.

Many people are thinking of great ways to make this kind of money. Most of us often have side gigs for that in addition to our daily work.

The ultimate dream is to make money during your sleep. Still, dreams are always dreams. Wishful thinking at best.

But what if I tell you there is a way to make a good bank through that route? Some kind.

Twitch Streamer was able to earn US $ 16,000 for just one night by disturbing people with loud noises and commands.

Introducing: Sleep Streaming.

A Twitch user passing by Monica in Asian Andy livestreamed herself sleeping in bed. But instead of letting viewers enjoy a peaceful man exploring rainbows and unicorns in their dreams (?), Andy makes an unpleasant loud noise and command every time he “donates” money to the viewer. To play.

Some users even go to the point of instilling a sense of fear and delusion, saying that there is a mysterious person behind him or by his window. Sadistic, I like it.

The way it works is actually pretty straightforward. You can send a message to Andy every time a viewer donates money. The message is read aloud through text-to-speech recognition. Some viewers are smart and try to include the Amazon Alexa command in their messages just to confuse the poor.

What is sleep when you can make money right away? Image: Asian Andy / YouTube

And if you don’t think it’s that bad, Andy makes sure to blow up the volume of his speakers. It gets so noisy and even his webcam starts rattling on all topics.

You might think that this is all a little too much. But that’s not all.

“Rise.” GIF: Asian Andy / YouTube

Every time someone donates money and includes “Ascend” in the accompanying message, Andy strips off his T-shirt. Literally strip it off. This happens multiple times in the stream, so I suspect he has an unlimited supply of T-shirts.

At the end of the stream, Andy thanked all the viewers. After all, he earned $ 16,000 in just seven hours. It’s pretty generous to his viewers. But at the same time, the man literally ruined his sleep. So he deserves a cent.

“I was driving Uber for $ 16 an hour,” Andy said at the end of the stream.

You might also consider shifting your carrier to sleep streaming. who knows.

Andy currently has over 46,000 followers on Twitter, over 44,000 followers on Instagram, and over 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Check out his stuff. It’s pretty interesting.

Cover image provided by Asian Andy / YouTube.

