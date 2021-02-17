Description of Genshin Impact Rosalia Leak





February 16, 2021 9:00 pm EST

Learn how Rosalia’s Leak and Genshin Impact data mined content works, and why you should always take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact introduced a new character called Rosalia during the Dragon Spine event. She has been talking about some leaks and data mining for several months. However, there are a few things to keep in mind about the Genshin Impact leak, especially when it comes to currently unplayable characters like Rosalia.

Who is the Genshin Impact Rosalia?

Rosalia is a sister of the Favonius Church in Mondostadt. However, Rosalia does not act with other nuns. According to the church boss Barbara, Rosalia believes in Anemo Alcon Barbatos, but never prays.

miHoYo first published a screenshot of Rosaria during the public stream of version 1.2. She was later officially featured by her name and voice actor by the official Genshin Twitter account in Japan.

In Japanese dubbing, Rosalia is voiced by Kakumaai, a fairly popular voice actor. Her most recent role is Edelguard of Fire Emblem 3House. Ai Kakuma also plays Aeon in the Surge Concerto, Isuzu Izumifuji in Amagi Brilliant Park, Sora Ikushima in Xanadu, and Lami Amasaki in Super Robot Wars T. She is also the current voice of Yuri Sakazaki in the SNKSKOF series.

When will Rosalia be playable at Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, there will be some characters that are not yet available in the gacha. Both La Signora and Scaramouche are good examples. They were adversaries and part of Harbinger, but another Harbinger, Child, got a gacha banner. Therefore, other Harbinger may definitely be able to play someday.

Rosalia isn’t an adversary, so it only appeared during the Dragon Spine event, but it’s even more likely that you’ll be able to play it someday.

However, for some reason, I don’t know when. There is no guarantee that the leaked content will be the same in the final game.

Closed beta testing of future Genshin Impact version and NDA

Currently, miHoYo is holding a private closed beta test for future Genshin Impact versions and content. miHoYo is looking for players for these tests on the official Genshin Impact Discord. In addition, miHoYo will have all players participating in the closed beta test sign nondisclosure agreements.

The NDA means that it is illegal to share screenshots and beta test information. Leaks result from either of these tested or data mined content. And miHoYo is taking legal action against both.

The important thing to note is that everything included in these beta tests is still under development. The same is true for data mined content. All of that is subject to change. Needless to say, the character’s vision and weapon type are unlikely to change during development. However, elemental skills, elemental bursts, talents, constellations, and overall stats will definitely change. The details and release date of the gacha banner are the same.

There is no guarantee that the information from the tests or the data mined content will be the same in the official game. Problems other than leaks, such as the inside story of Genshin Impact Daily Resin Pass.

One good example is one of the pre-release Genshin Impact closed beta tests where both Ayaka and Ko were playable. At that time, miHoYo made it easy to find gameplay on Ayaka and Xiao, as anyone could share test screenshots and gameplay. Still, despite these tests being done before the release, Ayaka still can’t play. And Xiao was only added on February 3rd, a few months later.

Another point to note is that Chinese players can leak leaks. In the past, prior to the release of version 1.1, a lot of misinformation was passed due to mistranslated leaks.

Data mined content should be obtained with a grain of salt and even more capricious. Data mined content is typically not yet implemented in closed beta testing and is more likely to change.

Depending on fan feedback, the character may change after the release. Like what happened at the Zhonglis buff. However, keep in mind that it is considered taboo in games with gacha elements that weaken the character after release. Therefore, you should expect a buff for any changes that will occur to your character after it is officially released.

Genshin Impact and Hoota Oleak

The last and greatest example of the Leak of Genshin Impact, where you always need to see the big picture. For those who missed it, a character named Hu Tao was leaked as playable in 1.3. The existence of Hu Taos is not a secret. Some characters have already mentioned her in-game. You can learn a lot about Hu Tao by increasing the friendship level of Liyue Harbor characters such as Qiqi and Xiangling. Leak indicated that Hu Tao was added to the game along with Xiao when version 1.3, All That Glitters was released.

However, in the end, the Hu Taogacha banner did not occur, and I was able to get the Kechin banner following Xiao.

That’s all for Genshin Impact Leak, Rosalia, and unreleased characters. And don’t forget that you shouldn’t spend money on gacha. Especially when deciding who to pull based on a leak.

Previously bullied in an interview with DualShockers, miHoYo is the next region of Teyvat’s seven regions to be added to the game. This area was later confirmed to be the next destination in the game. However, I don’t know when it will be added. Future regions and characters have also been revealed.

Following the success of the game, miHoYo recently presented employees with a ton of hardware in addition to bonuses. Finally, be sure to read all the dates and times of the ongoing Lantern Light Festival event.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile. The Switch version has been announced.







