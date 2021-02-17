How to modify and use custom search keywords in Google Chrome





Google has changed the way custom search works in Google Chrome. You can no longer enter custom search keywords and press the spacebar to search quickly. However, there is another way to undo the old custom search behavior.

What is a custom search?

Google Chrome has a search feature that allows you to assign “keywords” to your custom search. For example, after configuration, you can enter “w chickadee” to search for “chickadee” on Wikipedia, or enter “hwindows” to search for articles about Windows in how-to geeks.

To control these in Chrome, menu>[設定]>[検索エンジン]>[検索エンジンの管理]Click. The Keywords field defines a custom keyword that initiates a custom search. Add something short to speed things up. (To define a search engine search keyword, click the menu button on the right and click[編集]Click to[キーワード]Enter a keyword in the box. )

What has changed?

Suppose you have a search keyword “y” to search YouTube. Previously, you could search for cooking videos on YouTube by typing “ycooking” in Chrome’s omnibox and pressing Enter.

However, due to changes to Google Chrome version 88 in February 2021, the spacebar no longer works this way.

As Chrome developers explained in Reddit, Google made this change to prevent accidentally triggering a custom search using the spacebar while performing a regular search.

How to use custom search keywords in tabs

There is still an easy way to use custom search using the tab bar.

To perform a custom search, focus on Chrome’s address bar (for example, Ctrl + L), type a keyword, press Tab, type your search, and press Enter.

For example, if you have a YouTube search that searches YouTube when you type “y”, you must type “y”, press Tab, type the search, and press Enter.

How to undo the behavior of the old space button

If you’re used to working with the old spacebar, you can flag it back. As always, there is no guarantee that these Chrome flags will be fixed. Google may remove this option at some point.

To get started, open the Chrome flag page. Type chrome: // flags (without the quotes) in the Chrome location bar and press Enter to search.

First, enter “Omnibox Keyword” in the search field at the top of the page. When you see the Omnibox Keyword Search Button option, click the Default box and set the option to Disabled.

Then enter Omnibox Suggestion in the search field. When the Omnibox Suggestion Button Row option appears, click the Default box on the right and set the option to Enabled.

That’s it.At the bottom of the page[再起動]You can restart Google Chrome with the click of a button. After rebooting, you will be able to use the spacebar again in your custom search.

Note: I tested this on Chrome 88 on February 16, 2020. If the option no longer exists in future versions of Chrome, there may be no way to undo the behavior of the old spacebar. You can continue to use your custom search using the Tab key.

Related: How to enable the Google Chrome flag to test beta functionality

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos