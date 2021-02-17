Samsung Galaxy F62 launched with Exynos 9825 and 7,000mAh battery





The Samsung Galaxy F62 is available in India and may be unrelated to Malaysians. However, this smartphone is a very interesting entry and packed with a lot of impressive features that could appeal to the local audience.

design

The first thing that stands out on this device is the unique design that combines the familiar block-shaped frame on the phone with a square camera module, with either green, black, or blue flowing from the top and slowly fading in. As you can see, the gradation finish is quite accentuated. It’s at the bottom. The back panel also appears to be etched with textured vertical lines.

spec

Inside, you’ll get a new Exynos 9825 chipset that’s comparable to the Snapdragon 855. This means you can expect decent flagship level performance on the Galaxy F62. For memory and storage, you can take advantage of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Powering the device is a 7,000mAh high-capacity battery that supports fast charging up to 25W. Given the size of the dough, the phone doesn’t look that heavy.

For imaging, the phone is equipped with a 64MP quad camera system consisting of a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens, 5MP bokeh, and a 5MP macro lens.

Price and stock status

The phone starts at $ 330 and will be available in India on February 22nd this year. Nothing has been said about arriving in Malaysia, but it turns out that this is a popular midrange option in Malaysia.

