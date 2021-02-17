Moto G30 and Moto G10 announced as new midrange options





Motorola is probably the new Nokia, but HMD Global is definitely catching up with the almost indistinguishable number of phones on the market. Under the Moto G brand, Motorola makes a series of calls and promises premium features at an affordable price. Motorola has announced two such phones in Europe instead of one. Unfortunately, the MotoG10 is inferior to what was leaked as a more premium “no” than before.

The Moto G “nio” was formerly the Moto G10 and was believed to be the premium flagship Motorola was proud of earlier this year. Instead, Motorola’s own announcement said that the location was occupied by the Motorola Edge S, and the Moto G-series continued to serve the middle-class market.

Of the two new phones, the Moto G30 is well-equipped, but the surge in numbers hasn’t been explained yet. Powered by the Snapdragon 662, it doesn’t have 5G here, it has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a huge battery of 5,000mAh. Motorola emphasizes the Moto G30’s “invincible quadruple camera system,” with the 64MP main sensor leading the pack. Whether it is really true or not, you need to confirm it from actual actual use.

Following last year’s Moto G9 generation, the Moto G10 has a Snapdragon 460 and a moderate amount of 4GB of RAM, so the specs have dropped significantly. There are still four cameras on the back, but the 48MP main shooter is a step back from the Moto G30. However, using the same 5,000 mAh battery can result in even longer battery life than its siblings.

The Moto G30 and Moto G10 are available in Europe, primarily Germany, for less than € 200. The MotoG30 starts at 179.99 EUR ($ 220) and the MotoG10 starts at 149.99 EUR ($ 180). Global availability is still unknown.

