Update 1-Australia states that content law is already working after 9-Google transaction reporting





TipRanks

Can these three semiconductor stocks sustain strong growth momentum?

Silicon chips are absolutely essential to the modern digital world. From PCs to smartphones, cars and coffee makers, pedestrian crossing lights are also controlled by semiconductor chips, giving chip makers the benefits of a customer base. Evercore ISI’s five-star analyst, CJ Muse, builds his view on the outlook for chip equities based on that foundation, writing: All industries are increasingly focusing on the combination of digitization and product cycles such as 5G, AI / ML, based on the expected continued strength of automotive / industrial and PC, and the recovery of networking. In the case, semi-revenue is required to increase by 14% to $ 500 billion in 21 years. As Muse goes on to say, this is not the only positive point. It adds the possibility of stimulus combined with the possibility of very lean inventory and supply constraints, and believes that the risk of growth is high and that this cycle may eventually be seen (ie). , 6-8 quarters upcycle). There is an agreement among the best Wall Street analysts that chip stocks have a bright future, and Muse Street colleagues are busy choosing what they consider to be the winner next year. We used the TipRanks database to identify three such strains that received overwhelmingly bullish praise from the streets, enough to reach the consensus of Strong Buy analysts. Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) The name of the semiconductor we first see is Silicon Motion Technology. The company’s main products are NAND flash memory circuits for solid-state storage units. SIMO also manufactures chips for flash cards and USB drives. The recent increase in market share shows the strength of that niche. In the last three months, SIMO shares have risen 74% and are currently trading just below their 52-week highs. SIMO reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results earlier this month, but they were a bit mixed. Year-over-year revenues fell 6% to $ 143.9 million in the quarter. But since then, revenue has increased by 13%. For the full year, the $ 539.5 million top line was up 17% year-on-year. In the quarter, the company saw a significant year-on-year increase in SSD component sales. The company closed the quarter and year in a solid liquidity position, reporting $ 369.2 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand, an increase of 5.4% over the previous year. In addition to a solid cash position, the company has also announced a dividend for the quarter. The dividend paid on February 26 is 35 cents per common stock. That’s $ 1.40 a year, giving you a 2.2% yield. Analyst Anthony Stoss covers shares in Craig-Hallum and, based on current trends, SIMO is on a clear path to achieving the company’s goal of achieving $ 1 billion in sales by 2023. I think I’m out. We believe that the tax hike could bring SIMO revenue to over $ 1 billion and EPS to over $ 8 in 2011. SIMO expects client SSD business to double over the next three years, gain market share towards a 40% target, accelerate SSD adoption outside of notebooks, and SIMO’s next-generation PCIe solution gain momentum doing. Margins will improve over the next few years as supply issues are alleviated and SIMO could offer more than $ 8 in EPS within three years, “Stos keeps SIMO’s purchase valuation. .. Investors say that if everything goes according to plan, SIMO will hold a $ 100 stake in the next 12 months, meaning a return of up to 57% (click here to see Stoss performance). Silicon Motion provides investors with a strong buying analyst consensus rating based on 8 reviews, including 6 purchases and 2 holds. The stock trading price is $ 63.43 and the average price target is $ 69.50, up to 9% above that level. (See TipRanks SIMO Equity Analysis) Move from ON Semiconductor (ON) SSD Specialists to Sensors and Microcomputers. , And optoelectronics. ON Semiconductor manufactures the chips needed for these devices to solve the problems of engineers in a variety of disciplines. ONs products are included in memory systems, interface switches, logic boards, drivers, and power management units. The company has a market capitalization of $ 17.3 billion, annual sales of over $ 5 billion, and a 47% increase in share price over the last 90 days. The results for the fourth quarter of ONs and the full year of 2020 showed a slight year-on-year increase, but a stronger continuous increase. Fourth-quarter revenue was $ 1.45 billion, up 3% from the year-ago quarter and 10% from the third quarter. Fourth-quarter EPS was 21 cents, up 50% year-over-year. For the full year of 2020, the company reported a significant increase in cash flow. Operating cash increased 27% from $ 694.7 million to $ 884.3 million. Free cash flow, which was $ 160.1 million in 2019, increased by 212% to $ 510 million in 2020. In December, ON announced that Hassane El-Khoury has become the new CEO and President. Following this was the January announcement that ThadTrent will assume executive VP and CFO positions, which will take effect this month. Craig Ellis, a five-star analyst at B. Riley Securities, sees the new management team as a net plus for the company. New executives are encouraged to focus more selectively on high-margin leadership products as a means of prioritizing vertical integration, R & D and channel strategies. Ellis said it was easier to do than previously expected. To this end, Ellis appreciates the purchase and his $ 50 price target shows confidence in the potential for a 19% rise. (Click here to see Ellis’ achievements) Overall, ON Semiconductor has 19 recent reviews, of which more than 16 are purchases. Of the remaining three, two are on hold and one is for sale. This gives ON a strong buy analyst consensus rating. However, as the current average price target of $ 42.03 shows, the majority expect stocks to remain within range for now. It will be interesting to see if analysts will downgrade their ratings or upgrade their price targets in the coming months. (See TipRanks ON Stock Analysis) Micron Technology (MU) Among the leading chip makers, Micron has established itself in the memory segment. The company’s market capitalization has grown to $ 99 billion as shares have risen 43% in the last three months. These benefits came from the surge in demand for enterprise data storage, flash storage, and DRAM chips. Companies in 2021 are off to a good start. The top line in the first quarter was $ 5.77 billion, an increase of 12.2% over the previous year. EPS rose 65% year-on-year to come in at 71 cents. In addition to its quarterly performance, Micron announced new memory technology in recent quarters. This includes the first 176-layer NAND chips announced in November. This promises a performance upgrade for flash memory and applies to automotive, data center, and mobile applications. In January of this year, Micron announced the first mass production of the 1 Alpha DRAM chipset. New chips are expected to sell well over the next year. Five-star analyst Hans Mosesmann covers this stock of Rosenblatt Securities, where strong demand for cloud, clients, cars and mobiles has helped improve the overall state of DRAM, but power outages and earthquakes have helped supply DRAM. Is limited … In the long run, economic recovery and long-term trends (5G and AI) are expected to drive demand. Not surprisingly, Mosesman has given MU shares a buy valuation and a $ 120 price target, which means a 36% increase over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Mosesman’s track record) Overall, Micron has 22 recent purchase reviews out of the last 24, providing a solid foundation for a strong purchase consensus assessment. It shows that Wall Street is confident in its company and stocks. The stock is trading at $ 88.12 and the average price target of $ 97.64 suggests that there is room for an increase of about 11% in the coming months. (See TipRanks MU Equity Analysis) To find good ideas for semiconductor stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos