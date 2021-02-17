When a rating change occurs, Tech will be approved for most of Australia’s Global Talent Visas





The Home Office reveals that individuals in the tech sector make up the largest cohort of those who obtained visas through the Global Talent Independent (GTI) Visa Program from July 1st to December 31st last year. I made it.

During those six months, people working in the fields of quantum information, advanced digital data, data science, and IT were granted 11,013 visas.

The next largest cohort is made up of people in the medical technology industry, followed by energy and mining technology, agtech, space and advanced manufacturing, fintech, and cybersecurity.

The GTI Visa Program was first launched in November 2019 to attract global technicians to Australia. Individuals applying through this program will be evaluated based on their personal background, including potential income in the field.

The Ministry of Interior, who appeared before the Joint Standing Committee for Immigration, said the visa program was specially designed to “correspond to very new professions and new sectors” and “very much” to the country’s existing professions. It’s difficult. ” Visa-based model.

The ministry further explained that as new professions emerge, it is always a challenge to adapt them to the classifications set out in the Australian and New Zealand Standard Occupational Classification (ANZSCO) list, which provides information on skill levels and qualifications. did. , And the experience required to qualify for a skilled work visa.

“The Australian and New Zealand standard occupational classifications we use as the basis for our programs are excellent classifications created by ABS, but they are skilled when trying to apply them to this particularly difficult area of ​​the forward-looking industry. It’s a new profession that can be difficult in terms of the migration situation. ”

The Home Office considers another way to assess skilled migrants by relying on individual skills and attributes to increase the number of individuals granted visas through the GTI program, rather than on occupation-based models. He added that it could be a signal for.

“What such a system would look like, you would have a broad view of human capital based systems, so you look at the range of skills and attributes that an individual might put them in a good position. You’ve succeeded as an immigrant, not necessarily tied to a particular profession. ”

“Occupational systems have been very useful to Australia, which have been replicated in many countries, but it must be said that more and more other countries are considering different mechanisms for migrant selection and attraction. I don’t get. ”

The ministry also said that bringing in skilled migrants to fill the skill gaps in these specific areas would enhance investment efforts in the sectors where the skill gaps currently exist in addition to universities and local education systems. He said that it could cause “local evolution” in the part.

At the hearing, the Ministry of Interior provided a snapshot of the application at hand as of February 5, 2021. It turns out that some business innovation investment programs are just over 29,000. In the GTI program, there are 1,387 and 848 prominent talent programs, all of which are low compared to pre-pandemic levels.

