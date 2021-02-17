Huawei P50 series with 200x zoom function to be released in March: Report





Huawei struggled to keep up with US trade restrictions. However, the company is preparing for the launch of its next flagship product, the P-series smartphones, as early as March 2021.Read Also-Huawei’s next foldable smartphone will be available on February 22nd

The latest report from the line shows that the new Huawei P lineup, called the Huawei P50 series, is likely to see the light of day by the end of March 2021. According to Tipster Teme, the new lineup is said to debut between March 26th and March 28. Like the previous version, the P50 series has three Huawei P50, Huawei P50 Pro, and P50 Pro +. Provide a model. Read more-Top 5 smartphones currently ranked by AnTuTu (December 2020)

Huawei P50 Series Specifications (Planned) Related Items-Huawei Enjoy 20 SE with Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

According to the tipster RODENT 950, the high-end Huawei P50 Pro has a 6.7-inch high display. The display is said to be quad-curved, similar to what we saw on previous P-series models. The refresh rate of the P50 Pro display can be 120Hz. According to the report, the new P50 series panels are from the Chinese manufacturer BOE.

Screen size details for the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro + are lacking at this time, but we hope the rumored factory will reveal that aspect in the coming weeks.

Going forward, Tarekomi suggested that a vanilla version of the Huawei P50 series would be shipped with the in-house Kirin 9000E processor. The Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro + are powered by the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipset.

The new series will undergo a major overhaul in terms of design aesthetics. According to tipsters, Huawei may take a different approach to rear camera design. Remember, CAD rendering, called the Huawei P50 smartphone, came online last December, with a punchhole camera in the foreground. Earlier reports suggest that both the P50 and P50 Pro + offer a slimmer glass / ceramic design and new gesture support. In addition to improving industrial design, smartphones may have enhanced photography capabilities.

Speaking of camera configurations, the next-generation Huawei P-series is compatible with sports super-imaging systems and Leica brand quad / penta lenses with super-zoom, which are said to offer up to 200x digital zoom. I will. The device is expected to run the EMUI 11 based Android 11 OS. For battery backup, the P50 and P50 Pro + can be equipped with 4,200mAh and 4,300mAh batteries, respectively. Your smartphone may come with a 66W / 50W fast charge report.

Release of Huawei P50 series (planned)

Huawei usually announces its flagship series on the MWC (Mobile World Congress) stage, but if the report is credible, this time the launch timeline could be delayed. According to Leakster RODENT @ 950, Huawei has completed the design and the device is ready for mass production.

