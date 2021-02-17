Take a look: PS5’s first unofficial die shot in the interpretation of the console floor plan for high resolution photo details





Sony PS5 Liquid Metal Interface Captured by Photographer (Screenshot from Pxhere Official Website)

Popular with photographers’ beautiful chip shots, Fritzchens Fritz does it again on the PlayStation 5 and shows exactly what’s under the hood of the much-sought-after next-generation console. Fritzen Fritz is also popular for working with other tips.

PS5’s first unofficial die shot

Unlike Microsoft, which actually quickly introduced the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X die shots, Sony has never actually shown the inside of the entire PS5 system on a chip. It’s been a few months since the PS5 was first introduced, but VideoCardz allows customers to see exactly what’s on the chip under the codename AMD Flute.

Currently struggling to get the chance to buy rare PS5 replacements online around the world, The Verge says about what’s under Sony’s next-generation console when placed under a microscope. writing. This literally happened when we showed consumers 40,000 small PlayStation symbols that were reportedly hidden in all gamepads.

The first quick and dirty die shot of the PS5 APU (followed by a better SWIR image). It seems that part of the Zen 2 FPU is missing.

Photographer Fritzchens Frits

At the moment, and somehow figuratively, consumers have what The Verge believes to be the actual first close-up photo of the PS5’s actual silicon coming from photographer Fritz Chens Fritz on Twitter. I will. The uploaded photo shows Fritz’s amazing close-up of what appears to be the PlayStation 5’s liquid metal interface used by Sony to control the temperature of the PS5.

Monochrome portrait photos framed directly on the motherboard are especially interesting to see, as the photos are displayed in high resolution and most consumers usually cannot see them with the naked eye. Fritz then retweeted a tentative die-shot analysis detailing @ Locuza_’s interpretation of the PS5 floor plan.

The interpretation of the PS5 floor plan followed the steps below.

1. Bomba’s surprise that Sony most likely reduced was from 256-bit FP pipes to 128-bit FP pipes.

2. There was no infinite cache or L3 $.This was also not in the Xbox series

To be sure, there may be older render backend designs that require higher resolutions.

4. All of the above WGPs are arranged like an RDNA1 GPU with two subarrays. Navi21 / 22/23, Rembrandt and Van Gogh are exactly the same as the Xbox series, which has only one subarray for every WGP.

5. Higher resolutions are required to see specific details such as FPU details, GPU front-end analysis, and known Tempest Audio engine.

However, the endangered article points out how the PS5’s silicon actually overlaps with known Xbox counterparts or AMD’s own PC version. However, keep in mind that in the end, the result is more important than the specification itself.

