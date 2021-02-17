Senator Mike Lee renews his vow to target tech giants, who say he is prejudiced against conservatives.





He vows to target companies that are biased towards conservatives.

(Jacquelyn Martin | AP file photo) Senator Mike Lee (Republican), chairman of the Antimonopoly Act, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights Subcommittee at the time, said on September 15, 2020 that Google would advertise online. I spoke at a hearing to see if it had a negative impact on competition.

| February 16, 2021 7:31 pm

Utah Senator Mike Lee vowed to continue fighting tech and social media giants by unfairly targeting conservatives after Twitter permanently banned former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. ..

In front of us, we see a world of large tech companies that drive much of our daily lives, no longer satisfied with simply profiting from us. .. I also want to manage the information that allows access.

It is part of a statement he made on Tuesday when he became a ranking Republican of the Senate Judiciary Antitrust Law Commission, and from his previous chairmanship when Republicans ruled the Senate. I took a step back. His party lost control after the last election.

However, Lee said that with the current 50-50 split in the Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris broke the same number of votes, all efforts to reform or renew antitrust law have been endorsed by both parties. He said it needed to be a bipartisan effort.

So he predicts that he is still playing a leading role, as antitrust laws and policies continue to grab headlines and there seems to be broad consensus that the status quo is not working. Said.

And with that power, he says he will continue to target Big Tech.

He argued that Big Tech’s actions continued to divide the country, weakening basic freedoms and distorting markets. The Silicon Valley fairy tale of innovation and technological progress sold to Americans has turned into a nightmare of censorship and hypocrisy corporations.

Lee has been chasing conservative Twitter, Google, and Facebook for months. Last year, he monopolized what he said for what he said was their strict censorship of conservatives, including Trump, which Twitter is currently banning for the risk of further violence incitement. The possibility of dissolution was hung. Last year, Lee asked a series of questions about how and why to moderate or cut comments online after attacking what he says is unfairly silenced and distorted public debate by many conservatives. I ordered the company to answer. Both companies claimed to be open-minded, but Lee didn’t buy it.

Lee said the response he received from tech companies about his prejudice against conservatives was completely unconvincing at the time. I’m still concerned about the ideological discrimination that’s happening in these companies, and I believe that more scrutiny is needed to get the facts and answers appropriate for the American people.

A recent report by researchers at New York University found no benefit to claims of corporate prejudice against conservative statements, calling such claims a form of disinformation that is not supported by evidence. It is. Similarly, Politico’s survey of millions of online posts last October found that conservative remarks dominated the Black Lives Matter debate in the social media arena, with two of the hottest election debates. I had an illegal election.

Still, Lee said on Tuesday that he was still worried about what he called the soft totalitarianism of the corporate nation.

He said that what was left today was not a government monopoly of power, but an economic monopoly of multinational corporations.

Lee claimed that antitrust enforcers were sleeping while driving while Silicon Valley changed from a center of innovation to a center of acquisition. Instead of competing to become the next Google, Apple, Facebook, or Amazon, today’s tech startups are sold out to Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon, pushed by private-equity fund advocates.

He urged Congress to use its research and surveillance capabilities to examine it and see the soundness of competition in the economy as a whole.

Lee also said he would strengthen antitrust enforcement in the Department of Justice and reintroduce legislation to remove parts that are currently shared with the Federal Trade Commission.





