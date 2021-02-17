San Mateo County reports 259 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths





The San Mateo County Health Department, San Mateo County, California, reported 259 additional cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The latest report, which covers four days dating back to Friday, brings the county-wide case count to 37,880.

The county reported seven more coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, with COVID-19 deaths reaching 481.

The county’s reported figures include previously unreported data that was added retroactively.

As of Tuesday, there were 73 COVID-19 patients admitted to San Mateo County, 23 of whom were being treated in the intensive care unit.

According to state and federal officials, the Oakland Coliseum Coronavirus Vaccination Site was opened Tuesday elsewhere in the Bay Area and beyond, allowing about 3,000 doses per day.

The Colosseum site, operated in partnership with the State Emergency Services Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Defense, is a federal government that will open 100 mass vaccination sites in the first 100 days after President Joe Biden takes office. Is part of our efforts.

State and federal authorities are also planning to deploy two mobile vaccination clinics in addition to the Coliseum site.

By the end of the week, the site will be able to administer up to 6,000 doses per day.

San Francisco city officials announced on Tuesday that they have opened a new large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bayview area, one of the most affected areas of the virus.

The new SF Market site on 901 Rankin Street will be the third largest site in the city. Once the city has obtained sufficient doses, as many as 10,000 people are ready to be vaccinated.

“The site’s location in the San Francisco market will bring people living in Bayview Hunters Point and access to the vaccine to the southeastern part of the city,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

“Through this pandemic, we are continuing to work on ensuring that the city’s response to COVID-19 is fair and identifying vaccination sites in the areas that have been hit hardest. Currently, the supply is very high. To a limited extent, “We are making sure that our entire city has infrastructure in place.”

The two-day clinic at San Francisco International Airport will provide drive-through COVID-19 vaccination to all San Mateo County residents aged 65 and over, regardless of insurance.

The clinic will be held Wednesday and Friday at SFO Long Term Parking, 806 S. Airport Blvd.

Residents over the age of 65 can apply for a reservation here.

Scheduled for Wednesdays from 9:30 am to 4 pm and Fridays from 9 am to noon.

As of Tuesday night, there were 3,497,071 COVID-19 cases and 47,356 coronavirus-related deaths in California, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday night, 27,753,415 COVID-19 cases were identified in the United States, with 487,927 coronavirus-related deaths.

As of Tuesday night, 109,491,385 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,418,543 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported worldwide.

Bay City News contributed to this report

