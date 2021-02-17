OnePlus Watch to get different design types: know more





OnePlus has become part of the rumors of the first smartwatch called the OnePlus Watch. You now have new information that provides the same details.Read also-Top TWS earphones to buy for less than 5,000 rupees in February 2021

This happens in addition to the many rumors and leaks already seen that have produced enough hype. This is complemented by a recent confirmation by a Chinese company regarding the arrival of the OnePlus Watch. Here are the new details we have.Read again-OnePlus wants to put a selfie camera inside the display bezel

OnePlus Watch design suggested

As revealed through the company’s patent filing, the OnePlus Watch is likely to acquire two design types, with different strap appearances. There are drawings that support this. This also suggests the possible look of the OnePlus smartwatch.Also read-OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro battery capacity leaked: 4500mAh dual cell unit for both models

The first of the two variations will probably shed light on the “sports” band of the watch, which is made of silicon. It seems to be competing with the Apple Watch, which comes with a silicone strap as one of many options. There is a circular dial and two buttons on the right side.

Other variants suggest a simpler yet more elegant watch band. This is most likely leather in nature. It also comes with a clamp at the end of the strap for better grip. This complements another looking smartwatch that can captivate people. It also has a circular dial and two buttons on the right.

There is no specific information on this, but there is one thing that has been confirmed. The OnePlus Watch has a round dial, similar to the Oppo Watch.

Previous leak at a glance

There isn’t much information about the OnePlus Watch, as the OnePlus Watch is still behind the veil. But there are some leaks. Expected to be a reworked version of Oppo Watch, it will include basic smartwatch features such as heart rate sensor, activity tracker and sleep tracker for beginners.

Smartwatches may run Wear OS with OxygenOS flavors to deliver the experience. For this reason, OnePlus is said to work with Google. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chip and may have a curved display. The price is unknown, but the OnePlus Watch can be below Rs 20,000, similar to the Oppo smartwatch.

In addition, since it has recently obtained BIS certification, it is expected to enter the Indian coast. However, it could be the first to be launched globally, perhaps in March or April, along with the OnePlus 9 series.

As a reminder, the patents mentioned above are patents, and patents usually do not see the light of day. Therefore, to get a better idea, you need official confirmation about the same thing.

We will keep posting you. Therefore, please look forward to it.

