Google lets Facebook pay for every report they take for free





Australian lawmakers are aiming to get Google and Facebook to pay the owners of the journalism they’re currently using as if they belong to them, and Microsoft should do the same for the United States. they said. As one of the many media companies whose work is used without compensation, we fully agree.

Despite being threatened by Google to leave the country if it comes into force, the Australian Parliament is likely to finalize the law this week. Watch Dogs reports that for every $ 100 spent on online advertising, Google earns $ 53 and Facebook earns $ 28, but little content is generated to focus on these ads.

Microsoft supports the law, as it has already agreed to pay for content generators. Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief legal officer, said the proposal would strengthen democracy by requiring tech companies to support free press. Indeed, forcing tech gatekeepers to compensate independent news organizations will reduce the bargaining imbalances that currently support Big Tech. It is a decisive issue of our time and goes to the center of our democratic freedom.

Post offices and other media companies are spending money on reports to reveal corruption, inform the general public, and educate their readers. Google and Facebook are remora, selling ads for their work without spending a penny to make it. And more and more, they also act as censors, allowing only the news they want people to read.

This perversion is killing newspapers and other independent media around the world.

Australia is doing something about it, and Microsoft Smith is right: our own government should.

