Innovation Hub in 1819 Promotes Free High-Tech Equipment Training Opportunities | News





The 1819 Innovation Hub is located on 2900 Reading Road, just below the campus.

Adam Doty | Contributor

Since settling between Reading Road and Lincoln Avenue in 2018, the 1819 Innovation Hub has been a hallmark of the University of Cincinnati (UC), which many institutions seek. One building.

“My experience as a co-operative has shown how incredibly rewarding the maker space community is and helped me decide where I want to start my career,” said a graduate of UC Industrial Design. Gabrielle Stichweh says.

With COVID-19, the innovation hub is virtually empty, creativity, and the intended purpose of all UC students and faculty to thrive in physical form.

“At this point, there are many underutilized aspects of the manufacturer’s space,” says Stichweh. “I think it’s because of the lack of knowledge about what we are currently offering.”

On the ground floor of the 1819 Innovation Hub (also known as Maker Space), there are more than 116 devices including angle grinders, miter saws, painting stations, 3D printers and even waterjet machining centers. COVID-19 prevents maker space from allowing carry-on reservations to use this machine, but anyone who wants to pursue their own research or project should not be discouraged.

“I would like to use the maker space to see a wider variety of majors,” said Stickwe. “Our resources can be useful for student research or for personal projects.”

The maker space is designed for accessibility-any UC student and faculty member who wants to use the device can use it regardless of major. Free training and certification on the use of the equipment is mandatory and the only cost is the hourly wage to use the machine. The equipment is classified into Levels 1 to 4, Level 1 is a low risk of injury and easy to use, Level 4 is a high-tech and advanced machine for industrial use.

Dr. Jeffrey Kastner, UC Associate Professor of Engineering, explained to the Faculty of Engineering the importance of space.

“I’m not currently doing engineering research, but I can see the value of space,” he said. “I often ask students to bring ideas for new products and take them to the Innovation Hub website for more information. Good training opportunities for students to learn how to realize their ideas. There are many, both from the business side and from actually developing products using state-of-the-art equipment. “

In addition to technical academic applications, the 1819 Innovation Hub also serves as a window for majors that are not based on hard science. The manufacturer’s space is equipped with tools such as Canon cameras, plotters, tripods, and sewing machines that are difficult to access on campus. Spaces act as crucibles for different disciplines combined into a single space.

“I’ve heard about the innovation hub of 1819. I saw presentations from maker space leaders and related faculty,” said Dr. Andrew Lewis, an associate professor of UC’s Department of Political Science. “It seems like an exciting opportunity for students and the community. There are few places where you can actually experience different tech tools. Personally, I don’t expect to use this space, but I do. Encourage students to explore it. “

To access the space, students and faculty members must register on the 1819 Innovation Hub canvas page to read the steps, safety precautions, complete the tutorial video, and complete the 10-point virtual orientation quiz. You can then sign up for consultation to find the right equipment for your project, schedule certification sessions in the lab, or upload your project for 3D printing or manufacturing.

Phil Nolette, a sophomore in mechanical engineering at the University of California, saw the potential of his own projects in other students and maker spaces.

“When I went there, there were only three people,” Norette said. “I love soldering and I’m really good at it, but I don’t have anything to solder. I think I can use this place if anything happens. There is no other place with a soldering iron.”

makerspace provides a platform for those with little or no design, engineering, or manufacturing experience to explore the implications of creating physical things. As an interdisciplinary space, makerspace provides a wealth of knowledge for all UC students to explore their interests.

“The software is almost intuitive,” says Nolette. “It’s very easy just to make a ball, or even a miniature guitar. The COVID-19 is a limitation, but it doesn’t have to limit our creativity.”

The 1819 Innovation Hub is a sign of ingenuity when creativity and self-development are most needed. It’s underutilized, but it offers many opportunities for anyone who wants to explore their ideas. After the effects of COVID-19, Space is looking forward to expanding its usage while enlightening UC students.

“I think the innovation hub of 1819 will grow significantly over the next few years,” says Stichweh. “We want to increase our membership as soon as it’s safe, and we’re also looking for access to community members who aren’t UC students. We’ll see that maker space will become more common over the next decade. It will be part of 1819 and will be a reliable resource not only for UC students, but for the entire community. “

Learn how to access the 1819 Innovation Hub Maker Space.

