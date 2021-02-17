Overlooking Google, Facebook, Private Proceedings; Vevo Introduces Mood-Based Advertising Targeting





Mo problem

Google and Facebook are expected to be involved in a number of private antitrust proceedings stemming from government proceedings against tech giants. The New York Times reports that more than 10 proceedings, reflecting federal and state proceedings, have already been filed against one or both of the Silicon Valley giants in recent months. Many of them rely on evidence unearthed by government investigations. For example, last month, a West Virginia media company sued Google and Facebook, claiming that tech companies worked together to monopolize the digital advertising market. The lawyer widely quoted evidence from a government case. If a federal and state proceeding against Google or Facebook ultimately succeeds in the proceedings, it is likely to support the proceedings in private proceedings. And more may come. Google and Facebook work with millions of advertisers and publishers each year, and Google hosts apps from a large number of developers. That is, there are many potential litigants. If you add them all together, the potential damage can be significant.

Issa mood

Video hosting platform Vevo has launched Moods, an AI-powered product that identifies and groups Vevo music videos by mood for more effective ad targeting. According to B & T, this new product makes it easy for advertisers to place their campaigns in an emotionally harmonious environment, such as a heartfelt music video playlist before Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day. It is believed that matching ad creatives with relevant content creates a positive and impressive advertising experience for consumers, resulting in increased ad recall and brand liking. Vevo worked with music data company Musixmatch to score and label videos based on the energy and tone of each song. A unique model built by Musixmatch assigns a mood to each Vevo video metadata tag for contextual targeting. With Moods, you not only curate Vevo programming to suit your mood, but advertise that your campaign is more meaningful and impactful, as well as ensuring a high quality, brand-safe environment. Mainly direct guarantee. Kevin McGurn, President of Vevo’s Sales and Distribution Division. It’s a logical step between the ad creative and the mood it evokes in the music video it surrounds.

Formal transaction

Publicis Groupe UK has officially announced the acquisition of Octopus Group, an integrated agency that works with B2B and technology brands, with the aim of absorbing the agency into an existing cohort of B2B specialists, The Drum reports. The acquisition marks a turning point in the broader B2B market, which has addressed the telecommunications, commerce, supply chain, and overall distribution shakeouts that result from pandemics. As a result, traditional brands are looking for alternative ways to protect their bottom line and reach new audiences in the midst of turmoil. Jon Lonsdale, CEO of Octopus Group, said the major B2B industry is being transformed and confused by warpspeed technology, marking an exciting time for the B2B brand and its marketing team. They rely on agency partners to combine deep commercial insights and creativity to improve performance.

But wait, there’s more!

Digital media company AdPractioners has acquired Knoq, a startup that encourages people to talk to their neighbors. [TechCrunch]

After being blocked by Amazon and other tech giants, the conservative social media platform Parlor is back online. [NYT]

Financial services companies are participating in social platforms in the fight to manage content online. [Adweek]

Google has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Australia’s leading publisher, Seven West, to signal cooperation in paying news. [Business Insider]

Omnicom Media Group is reportedly the prey of cyberattacks, but we are confident that no data is at risk. [Ad Age]

After working for 18 months, Forbes has entered the market with its own data. [Digiday]

Gannett and McClatchy have announced new services that make it easier for national brands to connect with local audiences. [release]

You have been hired!

Consumer Insights Platform DISQO has appointed Kevin Whicher, a veterinarian for Oracle Data Cloud, as VP of products for enterprise applications. [release]

The Zetas have hired Nijigoa as their new Chief Data Officer. [release]

Social intelligence provider Synthesio has appointed Jim Delaney as CEO. [release]

Oscar Wang has joined the digital experience consultancy Bounteous as an SVP of strategy and insight. [release]

