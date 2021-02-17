OnePlus 9 Pro Leak reveals just-revealed design, RAM, and carrier





A new leak in OnePlus 9 reveals details about phone RAM and display design.

These changes seem to be welcomed as improvements to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. More specifically, OnePlus seems to position the new phone at a great price, as if it were a great hardware package rather than a spec monster.

OnePlus 9: 12GB RAM

OnePlus 9 Pro offers 12GB of RAM, according to a tweet from Leaker Max Weinbach. This is the same amount of RAM that OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro provided in higher spec versions.

It’s not the most RAM we’ve seen on the phone this year, as you can find 16GB of RAM on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is enough memory for 9 Pro to perform everyday tasks and get high scores in benchmark tests.

Snapdragon 888 or 870?

It’s the chipset that truly conveys the potential performance of OnePlus 9. OnePlus was supposed to use the latest Snapdragon 888 chip from its longtime partner Qualcomm. But there is also a Snapdragon 870. This is a less powerful but cheaper flagship grade chip. Even if that means a little less computational grunt, OnePlus could go to the 870 to save silicon money and truncate its rivals at the price of its phone.

Weissbach does not mention the basic OnePlus 9 in his tweet. This may be because he didn’t get the specific details from the source. However, it can be interpreted as a sign that OnePlus isn’t offering 12GB on the base model.

You can find out why this is happening to your OnePlus rivals. Samsung and Apple are powered by the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21, respectively, offering a cheaper way to buy their flagship phone series. The downside is that you lose some of the latest features, but most users don’t miss them. Perhaps that’s an example of this, followed by the standard OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9 Carrier: T-Mobile carrying both phones

For US users, Weinbach states that there are T-Mobile versions of both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s different from last year, so it’s worth noting. T-Mobile offers OnePlus 8 only, not Pro.

OnePlus 9 Display: Pro has few curves

The display will also change slightly. In a comment from Weinbach’s tweet, there is also a message from the leaker Max Jambor, who claims that the OnePlus 9 screen is flat and the 9 Pro screen is curved, but “less curved than the 8 Pro.”

While curved displays look attractive, they can be frustrating for certain users who find the rounded edges prone to accidental contact. OnePlus seems to be trying to find a compromise with the Pro model this year.

OnePlus 9 release date

Based on the previous launch date of the OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 9 is expected to arrive in late spring or early summer. However, there are rumors that the OnePlus 9 series could come out as early as next month to widen the gap between the OnePlus 9 and the inevitable OnePlus 9T coming this fall.

In the Tom’s Guide, I really liked the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, even if the OnePlus 8T was a little disappointing.

With some upgrades, such as the one Leak mentions, OnePlus 9 and 9Pro could be candidates for the best Android phone list, if not the overall ranking of the best phones. Although it can use some better cameras to really shine.

