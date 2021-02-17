New features in Google Shopping allow users to shop black-owned through art





Unless you already have your brand in mind or parse such an extensive (if useful) list from strategists, it can be difficult for consumers to know the options for buying a black-owned business. Google’s clever new features, the search engine of choice for many shoppers, bring black-owned products to the forefront with a new UI that Instagram envy.

This is a shoppable artwork created by Baltimore-based mixed media artist Amani Lewis in collaboration with Google Shopping. The artwork integrates products sold by black companies. When you hover over the picture, Google’s new black-owned icon, a spinning black heart inside a striped orange container, appears above all the shopable items in the artwork. Users can purchase paintings from today.

[Image: Amani Lewis/courtesy Google]After protesting racial justice throughout last year, consumer interest in shopping for black-owned brands has skyrocketed. Google search from January to December 2020 showed a 600% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Google Shopping responds by making it easier for consumers to find what they are looking for. In short, the new features included in this artwork are: Earlier this month, the company unveiled a new element on Google’s shopping tab. This allows the seller to identify himself as a black-owned company (for example, see the tag on the right side of this post). ). This attribute is also visible to shoppers, making it easier for shoppers to find and support businesses owned by blacks. Google is also running a social media campaign, with black artists such as Jade Purple Brown, Reinano Riega, Pinkromain, Arlington Porter, Briana Pippens, and Joshua Kissi feeding artwork to support their favorite black-owned business. Share

[Image: Amani Lewis/courtesy Google]Lewis’s work is a vibrant and pictorial collage of colors and textures. Three hipsters sitting around a lilac and pink table have black-owned products such as a light pink dialable wrap dress, a steamed cup of Blk & Bold coffee painted in bright seafoam green, and 3rd EyeView sunglasses. Is drawn with the brand. Bright orange. Google worked with Amani to create a candidate list of sellers and products, and Amani selected the final product to appear in the configuration. “The goal of this work of art is to naturally integrate the product into the painting as part of the black comfort’s livelihood in the real moment,” says Lewis. “Figures are a space that people visit frequently every day, sitting outside surrounded by products.”

[Image: Amani Lewis/courtesy Google]So why did Google choose a shoppable picture over a simple list? “We wanted to bring these merchants to life creatively and create something more interactive for users to interface with to buy these brands,” said Google’s commerce marketing director. Stephanie Houghton explains. Artwork is part of an effort to make tags visible, which allows merchants to identify themselves as black-owned by promoting tags from just another functional search tool to a visual celebration. I can do it. It also reflects an increasingly common way for people to shop: through Instagram posts.

[Image: Amani Lewis/courtesy Google]Although the artwork only appears on the site during Black History Month, Houghton sees the project as a starting point for visualizing other UI features that highlight black-owned businesses, such as black-owned business attributes and icons. I am. “We don’t want to do anything just for Black History Month,” says Houghton. “This is a good time to get things started, but our goal is not only to direct people to use tabs and features, but also to let Google shop for black-owned businesses and black merchants forever. is.”

[Image: Amani Lewis/courtesy Google]We asked if the 600% increase in search interest had an impact on the project. While Google feels “always positive” when it comes to inclusive shopping, Houghton said last year’s event “accelerated what we wanted to achieve.” She adds that Google’s goal is “to allow people to shop the way they like.” So if you’re looking for a business owned by a black man, you should be able to find it on Google. “

[Image: Amani Lewis/courtesy Google]





