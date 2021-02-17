Forget your AirPods Max Sonos headphones





The long-rumored Sonos headphones could be about to be released as the German patent application reveals an updated over-ear design.

It’s been a few months since I last heard that Sonos was the first headphone. Some potential design, and specific feature tips, came from another US patent application last September. This latest application from the German Patent and Trademark Office appears to indicate a Sonos can with a more detailed and sophisticated design.

Therefore, this is a launch look and could challenge the best noise canceling headphones such as the Bose 700, Sony WH-1000XM4 and AirPods Max.

Notable design changes from previous filings include a simpler headband yoke, a slimmer and more rounded earcup chassis, and the addition of the Sonos brand. Also, accurate measurements are not available, but in proportion, the new design appears to have larger earcup pads than the previous design. This may be a move to improve comfort.

(Image credit: German Patent and Trademark Office)

The patent is even more intriguing to comments from Sonos CEO Patrick Spence on recent earnings announcements, revealing that the company is preparing to launch a new product “next month”: 2021 March.

Given the recent discovery of a new Sonos speaker that seems to be related to Sonos Move, and the relative radio silence of Sonos headphones, it seemed like the speaker could come first. But now I could see these headphones released in March instead.

Something else that this new filing is skeptical about is how much of the September information about headphone specifications and features remains accurate. The US filing detailed a pair of highly advanced headphones with two drivers on each ear, smart assistant capabilities, active noise canceling, and integration with the Sonos signature multi-room system.

As the design has obviously changed, those features may have changed as well. Don’t expect the first pair of headphones to save you money, as Sonos tends to serve the high-end market. Please wait for a while for Sonos’ plans for next month at the latest.

