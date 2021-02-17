Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G design revealed by CEO Madhav Sheth





Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, shared an image of the Narzo 30 Pro and confirmed the design of the phone. This image also confirms that this will be a 5G smartphone. Teaser suggests that the next Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Realme Q2 phone launched in China in October 2020. The same device was recently discovered on a BIS certified site and Sheth is currently sharing images. Same phone.

Realme’s next budget device offers a triple rear camera setup, as shown in the teaser. It will probably feature a single punched hole display design. The company sells it with a gradient blue color option.

Sheth recently hinted at plans to launch a more affordable 5G phone. The Realme X7 5G is already priced at Rs 19,999, so the price of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro in India is expected to be around Rs 15,000.

Realme Narzo 30 Series: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be available for purchase via Flipkart as the e-commerce giant has released a new phone-only page. Realme is also planning to launch the Realme Narzo 30A smartphone. This can cost around 10,000 rupees.

In China, Realme Q2 sells for RMB 1,299 (about Rs 14,600). This price for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is offered for RMB 1,399 (about Rs 15,800). Realme Narzo 30 Pro may be available in India for the same price range.

Both Flipkart and Realme haven’t revealed the key specs for the device, but they may arrive with the same specs that Realme Q2 offers. The latter comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which powers the recently launched Realme X7. It features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro shooter.

For selfies, there is a 16MP camera with f / 2.1 aperture on the front. Realme Q2 comes with a standard 6.5 inch Full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging technology.

