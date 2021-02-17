WMAHSN Announces Finalist List for Meridian Celebration of Innovation Awards-Med-Tech Innovation





The West Midlands Academic Health Sciences Network (WMAHSN) has released a list of finalists for the 5th Meridian Innovation of Innovation Awards to celebrate West Midlands healthcare innovation.

The program honors individuals and organizations developing new ideas, technologies and initiatives in the region since its inception in 2015.

This year, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the finalists were selected to continually drive positive changes in patient care and the community’s health economy. ..

The list of candidates for each category is as follows.

Beyond the adoption of innovation

Conducting a PIGF test at UHCW to rule out pre-eclampsia SaTHNHS Trust NELA Team Claire Air Steward to Wellbeing Zone Lead

Innovation in prevention and management of cardiovascular disease

Integrate Heartflow Computed Tomography Fraction Flow Reserve (FFRct) into Chest Pain Services Impulse AF: Identify and properly use digital technologies to improve outcomes in AF patients in West Midlands to monitor and manage hypertensive patients

Promotion of digital transformation innovation

Yokeru Dignio Connected Care: Oxymetry at home with Dudley CCG and WMAHSNS no Relief

Innovations in drug optimization and management

A self-care game that transforms patient and prescribing behavior to reduce costs and save GP time A collaborative stakeholder approach to developing a streamlined drug ordering process

Mental Health Resilience Innovation

24×7 patient access platform for remote monitoring and management of chronic patients with GP UHB coronavirus: your health and well-being

Meridian Innovation and Improvement Champion

Gilphillips: Who made the shoes? Approach Dr Hesham Abdalla Dr Sarb Clare Nina Johns Jodie Winfield Sarah Sherwood

MidTECH Award for Best Medical Technology Innovation Developed by NHS

Patient Connect: Technology-based virtual visits for hospital patients to reduce social isolation Fit 4 Surgery The Volunteer Platform: WHAT Edition

Patient safety and improvement

Incorporating Parental Knowledge and Ergonomic Principles into Early Warning Systems for Children A Cooperative Stakeholder Approach to the Development of Streamlined Drug Ordering Process FREEDPathway: Awareness of Weakness, End of Life, and Deterioration within Care Home Residents

Workforce innovation

Hexitime: Nationwide Skill Exchange to Improve Healthcare Services UHB Wellbeing Hub George Elliott Hospital NHS Trust Mentoring and Pastoral Services

Meridian Award

Announced at night

Winners will be announced at a free virtual ceremony on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Guests can sign up for Eventbrite here to attend digital celebrations.

Tammy Holmes, Head of Innovation Exchange at WMAHSN, said: Water would like to congratulate all individuals and organizations on the final selection of this year’s Meridian Innovation Celebration Awards. We received so many great entries that we were humbled by the work being done in this area, which was a very difficult year.

This year’s awards ceremony may be de facto, but we look forward to celebrating the success of those who are trying to tackle challenges, improve the industry and provide concrete solutions to improve patient care. I will.

