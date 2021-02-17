



Students, families and educators are increasingly dependent on tools that support a hybrid approach to education, relying on access to online resources to help enable the curriculum.

Google Arts & Culture has long worked with more than 2000 cultural institutions to provide a variety of tools and experiences to inspire those who teach virtually and anyone who wants to learn online. Today we launched Learn with Google Arts & Culture to improve the experience and reflect all learning. This is a dedicated gateway for teachers, parents and students to collect stories, knowledge and treasures from cultural institutions around the world.

This includes downloadable lesson plans created by educational experts, including topics such as dinosaurs, space exploration, black history and culture, and Hispanic cultural heritage. Want to know about the Big Bang? Dive into physics to see what’s happening at CERN and see the patience of prehistoric animals and NASA’s latest Mars rover in 3D. Need a fresh take for an art lesson? Introduce Frida Kahlo to students by visiting her atelier, magnifying his masterpiece in ultra-high resolution, and performing art movements such as the Impressionists and the Harlem Renaissance.

Learn with Google Arts & Culture covers a wide range of topics, including history, computing, music, literature, chemistry, biology, natural history, and geography, making learning more immersive, playful, and exciting. There are many interactive tools to help you.





