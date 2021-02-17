Garmin Enduro smartwatch is aimed at endurance athletes





Garmin has launched a new fitness wearable called Garmin Enduro that targets endurance athletes directly. The Enduro is a GPS multisport watch focused on long battery life. According to the manufacturer, the wearable was designed for the longest race, offering a few weeks of battery life, along with a lightweight and durable design.

Enduro has a customizable power management mode that utilizes a Power Glass solar rechargeable lens to collect power from the sun and extend the wearable’s battery life by up to 65 days. Garmin also incorporates advanced training features and performance monitoring tools to improve the training of endurance athletes.

Enduro’s new training and recovery tools include VO2max for tracking cardiovascular fitness levels. ClimbPro provides real-time information about current and future climbs, including gradients, distances, and elevation increases. Break timers are available for Ultrarun activities with break timers to keep track of the time spent at the aid station. For mountain bikers, the mountain bike feature assesses trail difficulty and uses special grid and flow measurements to track descent time to track all ride details.

Recovery tracking helps athletes know how long it will take to recover between sessions. This watch can also provide recommended training for training guidance. Enduro can also measure heart rate, with an integrated pulse oximetry sensor and body battery function to monitor your energy level.

The wearable also has navigation and connectivity features that support multiple global navigation satellite systems and integrated sensors, such as altimeters, barometers, and 3-axis electronic compasses. Enduro can also be combined with the Garmin inReach Mini satellite communicator to allow users to send and receive messages from their watches. Enduro models are currently available and range in price from $ 799.99 to $ 899.99.

