Google Invests $ 75 Million in SMEs Attacked by Coronavirus





TipRanks

Two strong buy dividend stocks with a yield of at least 7%

There are several factors in the market situation that indicate that the situation may change in the medium term. This includes the recent rise in commodity prices, especially oil prices. In addition, January employment, announced earlier this month, was at best disappointing and, at worst, tough. However, they increase the likelihood that President Biden and the Democratic Parliament will implement a large COVID bailout package. These factors can be pulled in different directions. Rising oil prices suggest future pressure on supply, but the possibility of further stimulus is a good sign for fans of market liquidity. However, these trends do indicate the potential for price reflation. Against this backdrop, some investors are looking for ways to restructure and defend their portfolios. And that will bring us dividends. By providing a stable source of income, credible dividend stocks, regardless of market conditions, provide a pad for your investment portfolio when stocks stop rising. So I opened the TipRanks database and got the details of the two stocks with a high yield of at least 7%. Even better, these stocks are seen as strong buys by Wall Street analysts. Let’s find out why. Williams Companies (WMB) The first to be featured is Williams Companies, a natural gas processing company based in Oklahoma. Williams is a network that extends from the Pacific Northwest through the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf and across the south to the Central Atlantic coast, managing pipelines for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil collection. Williams’ core business is the processing and transportation of natural gas, with secondary businesses producing crude oil and energy. The company’s footprint is huge, processing nearly one-third of US natural gas usage, both residential and commercial. Williams will report the results for the fourth quarter at the end of this month, but the results for the third quarter will be helpful. The company reported $ 1.93 billion at the top line, down 3.5% year-on-year, up 8.4% quarter-on-quarter, and the highest quarterly sales ever announced in 2020. Net income was flat at 25 cents per share. From the second quarter, it has increased by 38% year-on-year. The report was widely held as meeting or exceeding expectations, with stock prices rising 7% two weeks after its release. As a move that could show strong earnings in the fourth quarter, the company has announced that it will pay the next dividend on March 29th. Payments per common stock increased 2.5% from the previous quarter to an annual rate of $ 1.64. .. At that rate, the dividend will be 7.1%. Williams has a four-year history of dividend growth and maintenance, usually increasing payments in the first quarter of the year. Five-star analyst TJ Schultz covers RBC’s stock and writes: Williams believes it may reach the lower end of the 2020 EBITDA guidance. Although NE’s short-term growth is expected to slow, WMB should benefit less than previously expected related gases from the Permian period. In our long-term view, Williams estimates that it will remain comfortable within investment grade credit indicators throughout the forecast period and will be able to keep dividends intact. To this end, Schultz rates WMB as an outperform (ie buy), and his $ 26 price target suggests a 13% increase over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Schultzs performance) Eight recent reviews, including seven purchases and one hold, have been recorded and WMB has won a consensus rating from Strong Buy analysts. I am. Shares have risen in recent months to reach $ 23, but the average price target of $ 25.71 shows that there is still room for 12% growth this year. (See TipRanks WMB Equity Analysis) AGNC Investment (AGNC) Next is AGNC Investment, a real estate investment trust. While finding REITs as dividend champions is not surprising, tax law requires these companies to return high percentages of profits directly to shareholders and frequently use dividends as a means of compliance. Based in Maryland, AGNC focuses on MBS (mortgage-backed securities) with support and guarantees from the US government. These securities make up about two-thirds of the company’s entire portfolio, or $ 65.1 billion out of a total of $ 97.9 billion. AGNC’s most recent quarterly earnings were $ 459 million in net income and $ 1.37 in earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2008. EPS was the strongest recorded in 2020, while declining year-on-year. For the full year, AGNC reported total revenue of $ 1.68 billion and dividends paid of $ 1.56 per share. The current dividend is 12 cents per common stock paid monthly, for an annual dividend of $ 1.44. The difference from last year is due to the dividend cut implemented in April in response to the coronavirus crisis. At current rates, dividends give investors a solid yield of 8.8%, which is easily affordable for the company given their current income. In the bullishness of AGNC, Maxim analyst Michael Diana wrote: Despite surpassing dividends and repurchasing shares, AGNC maintains a competitive yield on book value compared to other mortgage REITs (mREITS). The mortgage market turmoil at the end of March caused all mortgage REIT losses and book value declines, but AGNC was able to handle all margin claims and, importantly, had relatively low realized losses. Therefore, we were able to maintain more profitability. confusion. Based on all of the above, Diana evaluates AGNC as a purchase with a $ 18 price target. This number means a possible increase of about 10% from the current level. (Click here to see Diana’s achievements) Wall Street is on the same page. In the last few months, AGNC has received 7 purchases and 1 hold. All of this is a strong purchase consensus rating. However, the $ 16.69 average price target suggests that stocks will remain rangebound for the foreseeable future. (See TipRanks AGNC Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for dividend stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

