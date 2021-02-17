Epic Games Antitrust Claims Submitted to Apple in Europe





Epic Games antitrust complaints have been filed against Apple in Europe, following similar complaints in the United States and Australia.

In this latest version, Epic claims that “Apple not only hurt the competition, but completely eliminated it” in iOS and iPad OS apps …

Epic announced today.

Epic Games today announced in the European Union (EU) that it has filed an antitrust allegation against Apple, expanding the company’s battle to promote fairer digital platform practices for developers and consumers. Did.

Complaints filed with the European Commission’s Directorate General for Competition allege that through a series of carefully designed anti-competitive restrictions, Apple not only harmed competition in the app distribution and payment process, but also eliminated it altogether. I will. Apple is taking control of the iOS ecosystem to make money while blocking its competitors. The act is an abuse of the dominant position and violates EU competition law.

Epic claims that Apple’s customers and developers are similarly affected.

At stake here is the very future of mobile platforms. Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, said today. Consumers have the right to install apps from selected sources and developers have the right to compete in a fair market. We don’t lazyly wait for Apple to take advantage of its platform to control what should be a venue for equal digital competition. It’s bad for consumers who are paying soaring prices due to competition between stores and the complete lack of in-app payment processing. And it’s bad for developers. Their livelihood often relies on Apple’s full discretion as to who and under what conditions they allow on the iOS platform.

Business Insider has responded with a statement from Apple.

“Epic is one of the most successful developers on the App Store and has grown into a multi-billion dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world, including the EU. Judges are deceptive and secret. In a manner that it states is principle, Epic has enabled features in the app that have not been reviewed or approved by Apple, which applies equally to all developers and violates the App Store guidelines that protect customers. I had a clear intention.

“Their reckless behavior created a customer pawn, and we look forward to revealing this to the European Commission,” said an Apple spokesman.

The EU has not yet commented on the complaint.

The US proceedings will be heard in July. The judge said in September that Epic’s approach was “not honest,” but that Epic had the right to dismiss Apple CEO Tim Cook for seven hours. Apple initially claimed that Cook didn’t have to provide any evidence before offering four hours. Epic requested 8 hours and got 7 hours.

