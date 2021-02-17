Accenture Technology Vision 2021: Pilot project finished and master change started





IT and business leaders need to build digital twins, democratize technology, and set new rules to “build their own work environment.”

According to Accenture’s latest technology vision report, corporate leaders need to stop waiting for new standards to arrive and integrate their business and technology strategies into one cohesive plan. These are important next steps for a successful post-pandemic strategy and mastering change.

According to a new report, Leaders Wanted: Masters of Change at a Moment of Truth, for most companies, a pandemic was a harsh reality check of digital transformation work. Most organizations weren’t moving as fast as they expected. 2020 painfully clarified the lack of progress and “brought another way to move forward towards a clear focus.” Companies that want to succeed need to speed up their digital transformation and rethink everything from people to data, architecture and ecosystems. According to the report, it’s time to build a new normal and go all-in to the changes.

“Small pilots and gradual scaling are an outdated luxury, and friction between research, development, and large-scale deployments needs to be reduced or eliminated.”

The report identifies five trends that will shape the technology decisions and strategies of 2021.

A stronger ground mirrored world I, technicians anywhere, anywhere from me to us

Here’s what these trends mean and how they affect business decisions.

Stronger rationale: competition in architecture

According to the report, there are now so many options for building an enterprise technology architecture that will allow enterprises to “customize all layers.” Companies need “technical wealth” to achieve this. This means you need team members with cloud strategy and microservices expertise. Another important element of this trend is coordinating business and technology strategies so that they are “indistinguishable” from each other.

Mirrored World: Building a Digital Twin

These “living models” replicate factories, supply chains, and product lifecycles, to name just a few. Digital Twin provides a new source of business intelligence that executives can use to “answer the big picture questions that are essential to their survival and rethink how they operate, collaborate, and innovate.” .. The caveat to this trend is that companies need to build reliable data methods to accommodate these twins so that incomplete or bad data is less harmful than good.

I, an engineer: Democratization of technology

Accenture incorporates natural language processing, low-code development platforms, and robotic process automation into this category of technology, enabling employees in all departments to build solutions. The report describes this trend as “the grassroots layer of corporate innovation strategies.” While IT is processing key implementations, those closest to everyday business problems can find smaller technical solutions. While this trend helps reduce skill gaps, leaders need to rethink how IT teams work with teams from other departments.

Anywhere, Anywhere: Brings your own environment

As the end of the pandemic begins to focus, businesses need to rethink the remote work policy implemented at the beginning of this global health crisis. The current challenge is to set up a policy that “provides a unique environment” to explain the security implications of remote work. Leaders also need to realign their corporate culture to ensure that remote and face-to-face employees are equally recognized.

From me to us: Multi-party system

According to the report, this final trend was caused by a pandemic, but it has a much broader meaning. Initially, a multi-party system enabled contact tracing and friction-free payments. Today, this approach to building solutions improves resilience and sets new “ecosystem forward standards” for all industries.

Accenture uses a “circular supply chain” as an example of a multi-party system (MPS). This collaboration was created by Mastercard, Amazon Web Services, Everledger, Mercy Corps and Accenture to make the global supply chain more sustainable and equitable.

This effort combines blockchain-based data sharing, biometric identity verification, payment capabilities, and resource planning. The goal was to address issues of history, credibility and traceability and shift the business to “small producers who support sustainable practices”.

Accenture, along with food producer Danone’s environmental impact assessment and Walmart’s audit of diversity and employment practices, is a way for companies to use technology to “address some of the most serious challenges facing the world.” I am considering work.

To build these multi-party systems, enterprises need to prioritize partnerships and industry-focused clouds and think beyond traditional industry boundaries.

