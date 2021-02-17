The Sonos event on March 9th has been confirmed: headphones, Move Mini, or something else?





Sonos has confirmed that it will be hosting the next event on Tuesday, March 9th. Rumors are already widespread about what the connected speaker company can do while working. This is the first major product announcement from Sonos since the introduction of the Arc Dolby Atmos speaker bar, but this time there is chattering of Sonos headphones or another set of portable speakers.

Both will continue their fledgling efforts to spread the Sonos platform out of the home. Traditionally, the company has been known for its multi-room speaker systems, which include both standalone and installed music speakers, and soundbars for televisions.

But the advent of Sonos Move, the company’s first portable battery-powered speaker, suggested that the four walls of the house were no longer sufficient for Sonos’ ambitions. Move includes a traditional speaker network WiFi connection, plus Bluetooth for direct pairing with your smartphone, laptop, or other source. We also debuted a new type of auto-configured EQ system that can intelligently adjust performance according to the audio profile of the space in which the speaker was used.

There are two main rumors about what may arrive on March 9th. The first is a smaller version of Move, which can offer similar portable audio flexibility only at a lower price. Move’s $ 399 tag is pretty affordable from a Sonos perspective, between the $ 199 Sonos One and the $ 499 Sonos Five, but out of place in the portable speaker segment. There you can find quite a few Bluetooth speakers for over $ 100.

An FCC submission earlier this year showed what looks like a new Sonos portable speaker. The device photo wasn’t on the list, but the test setup diagram showed a wireless charging dock in addition to both a WiFi connection and a Bluetooth connection. It attracted attention as a model Sonos S27. The existing Move is the model Sonos S17.

However, the second possibility is the long-awaited Sonos headphones, which are subject to patents and trademarks discovered some prematurely. It will give the company the first private listening option, perhaps more relevant now that more people share space and work and study from home.

A new German design patent discovered by The Verge suggests what those headphones will look like in the latest iterations. It includes Sonos’ familiar earcup circular graphic, with controls and charging ports on the edges.

Integration with the Sonos speaker system is definitely included on the card, but direct pairing with smartphones and other sources, mobile style is also expected. Sonos has increased its music and radio service options over the past 12 months and can be positioned as a way to get the most out of your Sonos Radio HD subscription, not just the speaker hardware itself. Perhaps on March 9, 2021, the Sonos event will begin at 1:00 pm Pacific Standard Time for more details.

