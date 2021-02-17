iOS Sandes app, Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30 series teased with flipkart





To stay secure, civil servants were asked to use the Sandes instant messaging app instead of other apps such as Zoom. The biggest news today is that the Sandes app is now available to iOS users in India. In other news, Xiaomi officially made fun of Redmi Note 10, so Realme made fun of the next Narzo 30 series at Flipkart prior to its official launch in India. The release date has not yet been revealed. Check out today’s top technology news on BGR.in.Read also-Sandes app, Indian alternative to WhatsApp, now available on iOS: How to download and set up

Sandes app available on iOS

WhatsApp’s Indian rival Sandes app developed by the National Informatics Center (NIC). The app was originally intended for civil servants, but is now released for domestic iOS users. This app has not yet been released for Android users on the Google Play store. Like WhatsApp, Sandes holds messages end-to-end encrypted. Read Also-Twitter is rolling out voice DM capabilities for Indian users.This is how it works

Xiaomi Redmi Note10 teaser image

Xiaomi announced the global launch of Redmi Note 10 on March 4th. Prior to launch, the company teased the smartphone and emphasized some of its key features. Teaser reveals that the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, probably a Snapdragon 732G SoC, IP52 waterproof and dustproof, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, high capacity battery, fast charging, Hi-Res audio support, and better tactile sensation I made it. The Redmi Note 10 series can be found on Amazon.in.Read more-Today’s tech news: Galaxy A12 launch, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon launches production in India

Carl Pei’s Nothing allows anyone to invest in a company

Earlier this month, Carl Pei’s new venture Nothing wasn’t announced. Shortly thereafter, the company announced that it would release a new product under the brand. The company today announced that it will offer everyone the opportunity to invest in the company. It is mentioned in the official press release. “Today, nothing has announced that the community will start a community funding round to invest in the company. Through the campaign on March 2, 2021, the community will invest a total of $ 1.5 million. There is nothing to allow. “

Twitter announces audio DM in India

Twitter has launched a new voice messaging feature for users who send direct messages on the platform. Indian users will be able to take advantage of this feature today, and the company is making voice messages available to some users in Brazil and Japan. Voice messages allow users to choose whether to send their DM (Direct Message) personalized voice notes or as voice tweets. This is a feature the company released last year.

Realme Narzo 30 series teased with flipkart

The Realme Narzo 30 series was teased with a flipkart prior to its launch. The release date has not yet been revealed. In this series, the company plans to launch two phones, including the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro. This series will be carried over to the Realme Narzo 20 series released in India last year.

