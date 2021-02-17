Titleist’s New TSi Launch: Photos and Complete Story of This Complete Metalwood Expansion | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags





What you need to know: The Titleist TSi Metalwood family has expanded its driver line, adding a lightweight TSi1 and a compact low-spin TSi4 to the mix, with a focus on fairway wood and lightweight (TSi1) all-round forgiveness. Made three hybrid debuts (TSi2) and a fortified iron-like launch (TSi3). From top to bottom, an effort to match the needs of the right player with the right shape, weight, and performance attributes. Stephanie Luttrell, Titleist’s Director of Metalwood Development, said: Using these four different designs gives you 90% of the way to get the player to the right model and 100% with adjustability.

Price: TSi1, TSi4 driver: $ 550. TSi1 fairway wood: $ 300. TSi1, TSi2, TSi3 hybrid: $ 280.

Deep Dive: In this era of golf club adjustment, there was a time when one driver head or fairway wood or hybrid could be wrenched to suit grandfathers, sons and granddaughters. But we now see much more often that adjustability is only part of the puzzle to get the right club into the right player’s hands. To play optimally, manufacturers accept the idea that a particular player can only optimize the game with a particular head.

That’s the case if Titleist expands the TSi Metalwood line on Wednesday to include two additional drivers, a new fairway wood model and three new hybrids. Everything borrows much of the first TSi’s core technology launched last fall, including the rare aerospace titan on the driver’s face and the upgraded flex-reinforced sole channel on the fairway wood. However, in terms of both internal and overall weighting, as well as size and shape, these are models that are not only optimal for a particular player, but do not feel, hear, or function properly to the wrong player at all.

Titleist’s director of metalwood development, Stephanie Rutrell, said this was a kind of special optimization. She points out how the player’s world is divided into four types based on their tendency to fire the ball. High launch / low spin. High launch / high spin; low launch / high spin; low launch / low spin. Therefore, Titleist’s four driver models in the TSi lineup.

She said each of these players needed something different to optimize the distance, and the four Titleist drivers offered a natural self-selection from the start. Not all players will work if you leave it to your device, so putting something on a shelf that’s configured to allow players to pick it up makes it easier to get to the right place. Ways are provided faster. You really have 90 percent of the way there. Our adjustability (via a 16-way adjustable hosel for fine-tuning lofts and lie) makes them 100%.

What is interesting is how small these differences can be, and perhaps how large they can be. For example, the TSi1 driver is completely 40 grams lighter than a standard driver, but the more compact TSi4 model has a different center of gravity than the TSi3 than the width of the pencil eraser. However, in each case, these differences are immediately apparent to the right player.

The ultra-lightweight TSi1 driver follows the lead established by the TS1 in the 2019s and chases medium speed players who need more help to shoot the ball higher and straighter. The head looks like any other model and contains the ATI 425 titanium alloy developed for the NASA Mars lander on the face, but the TSi1 saves weight on the grip, especially the shaft, which can reduce weight by 35 grams. I will. According to Luttrell, it’s a performance combination that defines the TSi1 player.

Players who tend to get better performance with lightweight products generally tend to be players who need more spin, slower, and generally more draw bias, she said. He said CG is more central than its predecessor. So we packaged all these attributes into one product.

At the same time, Luttrell said the design pays special attention to the sound so that slower swing players produce the same tones as faster players produced by other TSi drivers. (Conversely, if a player with a higher swing speed uses the TSi1, the club may be too loud, too high a launch, too many spins, and too tight a draw.)

The low-spin TSi4 driver, on the other hand, has the lowest and most forward CG of any TSi driver. It is also designed to check in with a minimum head of only 430 cubic centimeters and its aerodynamic enhancements reduce drag by 6% compared to its predecessor.

Motion capture tests have shown that forward CG for some players can actually help deliver faces more consistently, even if they aren’t necessarily highly skilled players. And Luttrelll describe the internal weighting of the TSi4. This is a pretty important difference when it comes to CG depth. And it contributes to dynamic lofts, dynamic face closures, and everything that might be a better solution for some players.

Titleist brought the same weight reduction ideas to the launch of the TSi1 fairway wood and hybrid. The fairway wood is almost 50 grams lighter than the standard model and includes a head that is 10 grams lighter, but the CG is pushed back further to increase the launch angle. It also includes a higher loft range, such as a 23 degree model of fairway wood that can be extended up to 24.5 degrees with an adjustable hosel, or between the lofts of 6 and 7 irons on a T400 iron. The hybrid whis is 20 grams lighter than standard, but maintains high stability with off-center hits (moment of inertia) and has a loft of up to 26 degrees.

According to Luttrell, these players actually saw a higher level of consistency in how to repeatedly deliver the club to the ball. The hybrid is still a really classic shape, but with a larger profile, I find this blend of hybrids and fairway woods really appealing to the player.

The standard TSi2 and TSi3 hybrid, on the other hand, further enhances this attention to specific player differences. The TSi2 is an Everyman design with deeper front and rear measurements to increase stability on off-center hits and enhance the launch of hybrid swinging players with more sweeping motion. Completely redesigned from previous models, the TSi3 features a more square shape, supporting better players looking for more iron-like flights while regaining lost distance. It features an adjustable weight track with a sole similar to that of the TSi3 fairway wood, which is hidden in a way that maintains smooth turf interaction. According to Principal Development Engineer Tom Bennet, the TSi3’s distinctive compact shape, developed with the feedback of Titleist tour staff, including Charley Hoffman, who carried the two hybrids in a bag, is what it is. It’s small and functional.

There are a lot of small things in this design that are trying to get this player to think, man, he said, this is like a long iron like a really big utility iron. This weight system actually created the sound and feel that tour players love. Our goal was to make this hybrid feel as solid as a muscle back iron when hit well. However, due to the low CG, you can get a more forgiving and higher launch, especially in the height of the face, compared to riding an iron.

For the driver ($ 550), the TSi1 is offered in 9 degrees, 10 degrees and 12 degrees. 8, 9 and 10 degree TSi4. At the fairway wood ($ 300), the TSi1 is offered in four lofts (15, 18, 20, 23 degrees). In the hybrid ($ 280), the TSi1 is offered in four lofts (20, 23, 26, 29 degrees). TSi2 with 3 lofts (18, 21, 24 degrees). TSi3 with two lofts (18, 20 degrees).

The new TSi Metalwood will be pre-sold on February 17th and will be available at golf shops on February 26th.

