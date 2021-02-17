T-Mobile, Georgia Tech, and Curiosity Lab work together to drive 5G innovation in drones, self-driving cars, robotics, and more





Bellevue, WA and Atlanta-(BUSINESSWIRE)-T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners announce today the creation of a designed 5G Connected Future incubator program in collaboration with Georgia Institute of Technology. did. To support the growth and development of entrepreneurs and start-ups as they work to build the next big thing in 5G.

The new 5G incubator is located at Peachtree Corners’ 500-acre smart city technology park. This is a living lab with T-Mobile 5G where more than 8,000 people live or work. The facility has a 25,000-square-foot innovation center and a 3-mile self-driving car test track. T-Mobile has rolled out extended 5G and ultra-capacity 5G networks throughout the park, allowing developers to build solutions in real-world environments. Here, developers build and test new 5G use cases such as self-driving cars, robotics, industrial drone applications, mixed reality training and entertainment, telemedicine, personal health and fitness wearables.

What a matchup! John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile, said the illustrious spirit of Georgia Institute of Technology, the leading 5G network, and now the country’s most advanced living labs are a powerful combination. I am. We can’t wait to see the innovations that entrepreneurs and developers will experience as they build the next big thing in 5G, backed by these world-class resources.

The new incubator, jointly managed with the Georgia Institute of Technology Center for Advanced Technology Development (ATDC), is an extension of the T-Mobile Accelerator and is part of Un-carriers’ efforts to promote 5G innovation. T-Mobile supports a number of initiatives to help startups and entrepreneurs develop, test, and bring innovative new 5G products and services to market. T-Mobile Accelerator is an award-winning program founded in 2014 that began in the Smart City Corridor of Kansas City.

Companies participating in the 5G Connected Future program will be able to build, test and bring to market new products and services that unlock the potential of T-Mobile 5G in the technologies and businesses of T-Mobile Accelerator, Georgia Tech and Curiosity Lab. Work directly with the leader. .. ATDC is a globally recognized technology incubator. 5G Connected Future Vertical is ATDC’s fourth type, following other target programs in health, retail and financial technology.

In addition to the usual startup concerns, ATDC director John Avery said 5G entrepreneurs faced a unique set of challenges, including regulatory issues at the state and local levels, network security, and integration testing. It states that it is.

ATDC combines Georgia Institute of Technology resources, research expertise, and student talent to help entrepreneurs learn, launch, scale, and succeed by combining startup curriculum, coaching, connections, and communities. Brings a unique framework with direct access to. In this effort, ATDC will provide programming, recruit and evaluate startups, and hire staff to manage the Peachtree Corners industry.

This collaboration is unique to ATDC, Georgia Tech (the city of Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Labs), and T-Mobile, a Fortune 50 company, to work with them to refine their ideas into a scalable company. This is a great opportunity to create a collection of. Avery says these solutions can get to market faster.

Such a partnership underscores Georgia Institute of Technology’s commitment to enable tomorrow’s technology leaders as strong as when ATDC was founded 41 years ago, said Georgia Institute of Technology’s Executive Vice for Research. President Chaouki T. Abdallah said. Innovation cannot occur in a vacuum. That’s why entrepreneurs and start-ups need the knowledge and resources provided through partnerships like ours.

City of Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab continue to confirm their commitment to innovation through programs, partnerships and engagements with industry leaders such as T-Mobile and Georgia Tech, said Betsy Plattenburg, Executive Director of Curiosity Lab. .. These two organizations helped launch the Curiosity Lab. Our ongoing collaboration creates opportunities for the next generation of intelligent mobility and smart city entrepreneurs.

T-Mobile 5G, a platform for innovation

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader, with the fastest and largest 5G network in the country. T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G covers more than 280 million people in a geographic area of ​​approximately 1.6 million square miles, more than AT & T and Verizon combined. With Sprint becoming part of T-Mobile, Un-carrier has expanded its lead and used a dedicated spectrum to provide customers with devices with download speeds of around 300Mbps and peak speeds of up to 1Gbps. doing.

Building on the supercharged 5G network, T-Mobile is working to drive 5G innovation and build a 5G ecosystem. Un-carrier supports 5G R & D in collaboration with universities and standards bodies. In addition to running the award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator, he also runs the T-Mobile Ventures Investment Fund and is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

Startups interested in participating in the 5G Connected Future program can sign up here.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is a supercharged Un-carrier in the Americas, offering advanced 4G LTE and innovative nationwide 5G networks that provide reliable connectivity to everyone. To do. T-Mobile’s customers are controversial about the unmatched combination of value and quality, their unwavering obsession with delivering the best possible service experience, and the disruption that creates competition and innovation for wireless and beyond. Benefit from no driving force. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile serves its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About T-Mobile Accelerator

T-Mobile Accelerator acts as a hub for driving ideas, innovations and actions. Focusing on collaborative experiences for growth, we offer programming and activities throughout the year, including entrepreneurial and technical community involvement, expert speakers, and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 67 start-ups that have raised more than $ 51 million since joining the program. In addition, 82% of alumni companies are still in business.

About Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Institute of Technology is the top 10 public research universities with 40,000 students through distance learning and online learning on the main campus of Atlanta, Georgia Institute of Technology Lorraine, Georgia Institute of Technology Shenzhen, and China campus. Students represent 50 states and 149 countries. Its engineering and computing college is one of the largest and highest ranked colleges in the country, along with outstanding programs in business, design, liberal arts and science. Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the most research-intensive universities in the United States, receiving over $ 1 billion in annual research awards at all six universities and the Georgia Institute of Technology (GTRI). It is the driving force behind the economic development of Georgia, the Southeast, and the country. The mission of Georgia Institute of Technology is to develop leaders who will advance technology and improve human condition. Its mission and strategic plans focus on having a positive impact on the lives of people around the world. For over 135 years, Georgia Institute of Technology people have dared to imagine and create solutions for a better future. Innovative culture and leadership continue for the progress and service of all.

About Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC)

The Georgia Institute of Technology’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) is a technology startup incubator in Georgia. ATDC’s mission was founded in 1980 by the annually funded Georgian Parliament to work with Georgian entrepreneurs to learn, launch, expand and succeed in establishing a viable and disruptive technology company. Is to let you. ATDC has grown to be one of the longest-running and most successful university-related incubators in the United States since its inception, with its graduate startup raising $ 3 billion in investment funding and $ 12 billion in the state. It is generating the above profits. Georgia. For more information, please visit atdc.org.

About Peachtree Corners Curiosity Lab

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled self-driving car and smart city living lab located in Peachtree Corners, a northern suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. The centerpiece of the lab is a 3-mile test and demo track that provides a hands-on environment for exploring new technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber, and a 25,000-square-foot innovation center. For more information, please visit www.curiositylabptc.com.

