No Man’s Sky Free Companions Update allows you to hire alien creatures and more





One of the game’s most compelling comeback stories, No Man’s Sky continues to grow and evolve with new content. The latest update, the companion, is coming soon, allowing players to tame and adopt creatures from across the galaxy.

Once you have successfully combined with one of the creatures, you can summon it wherever you are. There is also a super cute baby version of the alien creatures. “They will grow from spawn to maturity, so you’ll need to be careful,” read a line from the update description.

Players can play with their pets, feed them, and pay attention to raising their bond levels. Creature pellets are the name of a new pet food that you can feed them on.

You can prove that your adopted pet is very useful for your adventure.

“If you take good care of your animal companions, you can scan resources, mark dangers, provide torchlights, hunt hostile creatures, locate buildings, dig up valuable treasures, and shoulder-mounted uniques. There are many practical benefits, such as the deployment of mining lasers in the world, “said the developer.

Alien creatures have a nerve connection with the player’s exosuit, so you can understand what they are thinking and wanting. According to the developers, “companies may share feelings about their owners, comment on the life forms and geography they encounter, or simply represent the inner world.”

The Companion Update FAQ page states that you can include up to six and rename them at any time. Creatures can also be equipped with special ornaments. In addition, creatures can lay eggs, which need to be hatched in exosuits.

For more information on No Man’s Sky Companions, check out the trailer below and the full patch notes at the bottom of this post.

You can now control animal companion-fed creatures to access milking, horseback riding, and adoption options. Players can adopt up to 6 creatures at a time. The new companion slot can be purchased with the nanomachine. You can rename the companion and then customize it with a new range of accessories and decals. Some accessories, such as torches and mining lasers, are used when the companion explores. Planet. Each companion has its own personality, which influences their behavior and thinking. Each creature is unique, although some species are more likely to have specific properties than others. The creature harness has a neural link with the Exosuit, allowing a basic translation of the thoughts and wishes of new companions. Companions assist owners while exploring the planet, but have their own needs. They need food and attention on a regular basis for their prosperity. Companions need to be cared for over a long period of time to win trust. While exploring, companions assist their owners in a variety of ways, including: for Scout resources and buildings; dig up minerals and special items. Hunt other creatures; companions can not only act on their own initiative, but also give specific instructions via gestures from the quick menu. The VR player can point directly to send the companion to its destination. A well-cared companion egg egg. After a while, the creature’s eggs hatch into a completely new creature that is related to, but different from, the parent’s creature. Baby creatures have a different proportion than adult creatures and mature over time. Players can exchange eggs from their loved ones. Creature Eggs Can Be Brought into the Egg Sequencer in Space Anomalies The Egg Sequencer allows players to remix the genetic material of growing eggs to create unique creatures like never before. Dramatic Creature Reconstruction Creature Improvements when Overdose Eggs in Sequencer New creature and companion-related titles have been added to the Appearance Modifier. Creature pellet construction costs s have increased. Increased the stack size of creature pellets. Creatures no longer need advanced food to unlock the harvest function, and can now milk fed creatures. You can now ride huge creatures. Improved creature movement animation. Improved particle effect from creature dung. Discovered creatures now have differently shaped icons in the Analysis Visor to help distinguish them from undiscovered creatures. The analysis visor’s creature icons are offset to improve their appearance. UI Improvements You can now directly select dialog menus and interaction options using hotkeys on your mouse and keyboard. Players using gamepads can now use analog sticks instead of cursors to move between dialog menus and interaction options. The loading time of OPTIMISATIONS Warp and PS4 has been significantly reduced. It has been improved. A bug fix fixed an issue where cargo ship wings were hidden. Fixed an issue where gloves would be out of focus with appearance modifiers that would cause an invalid system / base to appear in the Teport destination list. Players using Windows 10 could incorrectly report a network disconnect. Fixed a sexual issue Now it is automatically canceled when the player manually moves back and forth. Creatures that feed nexus missions have been readjusted to take into account changes in the tame process. Concrete base parts require silicate powder instead of carbon to build. Fixed an issue with the Galaxy Map. The Distance To Core text was clipped vertically, causing a comma that looked like a period. Fixed an issue where players could upload / download an excessive number of creative discoveries. Fixed an issue that caused extreme chronus hoods. Bright Brightness Fixed an issue where the Orbital Exocraft Materialiser would give off an excessively bright glow Fixed an issue where the Base Specialist device would snap in Correctly in certain large rooms. Fixed an issue that could result in longer load times when trying to download base data from other players. Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect text to be displayed when harvesting food substances from some rare creatures. Fixed a VR issue. The Exosuit backpack no longer appears in the inventory when the player’s body is turned off. Fixed an animation issue with VR player weapons. Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect UI scaling in VR. Fixed a VR issue that could cause the UI. Fixed a rare hang that could occur when taking a screenshot in photo mode on a PC where the screen moves while the UI is closed Fixed a network crash on the Xbox platform Loading on PS4 Fixed an issue that could cause a very large save file to crash inside. Fixed a crash that could occur when a herd leader died. Fixed the number of memory related crashes on PS5. Fixed an audio-related crash on the PS5. Fixed a rendering crash on PS5. Fixed a crash related to the preview of summoned objects (eg spaceships).

