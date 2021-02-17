No Man’s Sky Update 3.2 patch notes bring no companion to the game





If you’ve ever wanted to tame an alien creature and join the vast No Man’s Sky universe, it’s available in the 3.2 Companions update.

The Man’s Sky universe is not a vast zoo of creatures of all sizes and types. Until now, you have only been able to interact with them in their own environment, for better or for worse. However, with the latest update to No Man’s Sky, you’re more involved with the creatures in the game than ever before. No Man’s Sky Update 3.2, a dubbed companion, allows you to tame, adopt, and take alien creatures as you travel through space. The full patch notes for the update can be found here.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.2 patch notes

The No Man’s Sky Companions update was removed on February 17, 2021 on all available platforms, and the blog update was completed on the game website. Recently, No Man’s Sky has been optimized for next-generation consoles, but this latest update contains a wealth of new content. Notable is the new opportunity to tame and train your alien companions and take part in your journey. Trained creatures can take care and provide bonuses, such as providing light, hunting, mining, and locating buildings. You can also breed critters and exchange creature eggs. Each beast you can tame has its own personality and behavior. You can find the complete breakdown of the notes below.

Animal Companions Feeded creatures can now interact to access milking, horseback riding, and adoption options. Players can adopt up to 6 creatures at a time. The new companion slot can be purchased with the nanomachine. You can rename the companion and then customize it with a new range of accessories and decals. Some accessories, such as torches and mining lasers, are used by peers to explore the planet. Each companion has its own personality, which influences their behavior and way of thinking. Some species are more likely to have specific properties than others, but each creature is unique. The creature harness has a neural link with the Exosuit, allowing you to translate the thoughts and wishes of your new companion in a rudimentary way. Companions assist owners during planetary exploration, but have their own needs. In order for them to prosper, they need food and attention on a regular basis. Companions need to be cared for over a long period of time to win their trust. During the exploration, peers assist the owner in a variety of ways, including: Reconnaissance of resources and buildings. Dig up minerals and special items. Hunt other creatures; and the danger of marking. Companions can not only act voluntarily, but also give specific instructions through gestures from the quick menu. The VR player can point directly to send the companion to its destination. Companion Eggs Well-cared creatures lay eggs. After a while, the creature’s egg hatches into a brand new creature that is associated with the parent creature but different from the parent creature. Baby creatures have a different proportion than adult creatures and mature over time. Players can exchange their precious fellow eggs for other players. Creature eggs can be taken to the Egg Sequencer in the Space Anomaly. The Egg Sequencer allows players to remix the genetic material of growing eggs to create unique creatures like never before. Overdose of eggs in the sequencer can dramatically reconstruct creatures … Creature Improvements New creature and companion related titles have been added to the appearance modifiers. Creature pellet construction costs have increased. Increased the stack size of creature pellets. Creatures no longer need advanced baits to unlock the harvest function. Feeded creatures can be milked. You can now ride huge creatures. Improved creature movement animation. Improved particle effects from creature dung. Discovered creatures now display differently shaped icons in the analytics visor, making it easier to distinguish them from undiscovered creatures. The analysis visor’s creature icons are offset to improve their appearance. UI Improvements Players using the mouse and keyboard can now use hotkeys to directly select dialog menus and interaction options. Players using gamepads can now use analog sticks instead of cursors to move between dialog menus and interaction options. Optimized PS4 warp and load times have been significantly improved. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the “wings” of cargo ships would be hidden. Fixed an issue that could cause an invalid system / base to appear in the teleport destination list. Fixed an issue where the appearance modifier would cause gloves to be out of focus. Fixed an issue where players using Windows 10 could incorrectly report a network disconnect. Moving walkways are now automatically canceled when the player manually moves back and forth. Creatures that feed nexus missions have been rebalanced to account for changes in the tame process. The construction of concrete base parts required silicate powder instead of carbon.[コアまでの距離]Fixed an issue with the Galaxy map where the text was clipped vertically and the commas looked like periods. Fixed an issue that could allow players to upload / download an excessive number of creative discoveries. Fixed an issue where Kronas food would give off a very bright glow. Fixed an issue where the Orbital Exocraft Materialiser would give off an overly bright glow. Fixed an issue where the Base Specialist device would not snap properly in certain large rooms. Fixed an issue that could result in longer load times when trying to download base data from other players. Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect text to be displayed when harvesting food substances from some rare creatures. Fixed a VR issue where the Exosuit backpack would not appear in the inventory if the player’s body was turned off. Fixed an animation issue with VR player weapons. Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect UI scaling in VR. Fixed a VR issue where the UI screen could move while the UI was closed. Fixed a rare hang that could occur when taking screenshots in PC photo mode. Fixed a network crash on the Xbox platform. Fixed an issue that could cause a very large save file to crash while loading on PS4. Fixed a crash that could occur when a herd leader died. Fixed the number of memory related crashes on PS5. Fixed an audio-related crash on the PS5. Fixed a rendering crash on PS5. Fixed a crash related to previewing summoned objects (such as spaceships).

And it covers it. In No Man’s Sky’s new companion update, an interesting universe of creatures awaits you. Get out there, find alien companions, and check out Shacknews for the latest information on the game.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated life. When he’s not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, looking into the history of video games, or playing RPGs with partners, he’s constantly pursuing good times with good people both inside and outside the South Texas region. While looking for new food and drinks. You can also find him on Twitter @ JohnnyChugs.

