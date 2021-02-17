FMU part of Grow with Google extension | Technology





Florida Memorial University and Bethune-Cookman University are one of 16 HBCUs included in the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program extension announced by Google.

The program offers digital skills workshops at the HBCU Career Center to help black students prepare for the workforce through a $ 1 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Foundation (TMCF). The goal of the initiative, announced in October, is to reach 20,000 students this year. With this expansion, the number of participating schools will be 20, and it will be available on all HBCUs by the fall of 2021.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund / TMCF

The Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program is an innovative initiative that not only prepares students for the workforce, but also prepares them for the workforce. [it] Congressman Frederica S. Wilson also said it would help them develop the skills that would allow them to start their own entrepreneurial ventures. No matter what industry you enter, you need to have technical expertise. Thanks to Google and the Thurgood Marshall College Foundation, these students will be competitive.

The Sir Good Marshall College Foundation is the largest organization in the country that represents the black college community exclusively, and has a proven track record of successfully linking HBCU students with scholarships, training and work as they navigate colleges and careers. .. With a long history of work in the field, the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program is tailored to the needs of students.

Grow with Google / Google

Google believes that HBCU’s investment in students will strengthen the workforce and increase financial opportunities in the future, said Bonita Stewart, vice president of global partnerships at Google and a graduate of Howard University. We are proud to extend the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program with the Thurgood Marshall College Foundation to reach more HBCU students with the digital skills needed to succeed in the workforce.

Launched in October last year, Grow with Google is funding the HBCU Career Center and offering a semester of face-to-face and online digital skills programs. The program combines existing Grow with Google workshops with custom job seeker content for black students, including design thinking, project management, and professional brand building. TMCF, which contributes to the design of the program, will work with HBCU’s Career Center to implement the program.

I am delighted with Google’s partnership to strengthen my career path at HBCU. This investment demonstrates Google’s commitment to being a true partner in helping develop a diverse talent pipeline for the global market. Dr. Jaffus Hardrick, President of FMU, said: The competition is fierce and we are ready to solve future challenges. A diverse workforce creates a stronger American workforce.

Florida Memorial University President, Dr. Jaffus Hardrick / Florida Memorial University

The $ 1 million Grow with Google investment is part of a $ 15 million effort to improve the skills of black workers. Announced last June by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the investment aims to help black job seekers work with labor development organizations across the country to develop new skills.

A central part of TMCF’s mission is to prepare the talents of the next generation of workforce. The partnership with Google will enable this mission and allow students at Historically Black Colleges to compete for meaningful careers, said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of TMCF. ..

Grow with Google is a corporate initiative to create financial opportunities for everyone by providing free tools and training. Since 2017, the program has trained more than 5 million Americans in digital skills. The Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program is based on HBCU’s ongoing investment in students. Since 2013, the Google in Residence program has assigned Google software engineers to HBCU and Hispanic Service Institutions (HSI) as faculty members. The company also hosts TechExchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches HBCU and HSU students advanced courses in computer science.

As a representative of Florida Memorial University, the only HBCU in South Florida, I am delighted that FMU students are able to participate in the program and look forward to how far this opportunity will take them.

For more information on Grow with Google’s HBCU Career Readiness Program, please visit the TMCF website (tmcf.org).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos