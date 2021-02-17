The Porsche 2022911 GT3 is one of the fastest sports cars ever in Marche – Rob Report





If there are Porsche supporters who are not yet convinced by the 992 generation 911, a brand new GT3 is here to change them.

German carmakers have just announced a fourth iteration of their iconic sports car truck-ready (but still street legal) variant, and imagine that even the most sneaky purists are frustrated. It’s hard. That’s because the model offers better performance and handling than its predecessor and can be used as a stick shift.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche

As part of the 996 generation, the GT3 has been Porsche’s most ambitious high-performance variant since it was first introduced in 1999. It hasn’t changed in the latest version. This car is equipped with a naturally aspirated horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine. This particular 4.0-liter mill, shared with the GT3 Cup race car, was borrowed from the 991 generation 911 Speedster, but is equipped with a new piston and dry sump lubrication system, according to the automaker. With the changes, the engine can generate thrilling 502 horses and 346 ft-pound twists and spins at up to 9,000 rpm. Compliant with the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission standard, but the news to please traditionalists is that a 6-speed manual will be available as an option.

Porsche

Thanks to all of this, the new GT3 (Automatic Transmission Edition) can be launched from 0 mph to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 197 mph. (The specifications for the manual transmission version were not available.) Perhaps more impressively, the car orbited the 12.94-mile circuit on the Nürburgring at 6: 59.927. This is completely 17 seconds faster than the time of the 991 generation GT3 on the same course, making the high performance variant one of Porsche’s fastest models.

Porsche didn’t stop at the GT3 powertrain. As reported in the fall, the variant is equipped with double wishbone front suspension adapted from the 911 RSR and GT3 race cars. This is the first time this feature has been included in the street legal version of a sports car, dramatically improving steering accuracy. The car suspension, which does not share a single component with the 911 Carrera, has a multi-link setup at the rear and a ball joint throughout. This car also has larger cast iron disc brakes than its predecessor, but it’s actually lighter due to the narrower friction ring. Carbon ceramic brakes are also available as an option. Meanwhile, the car is riding on staggered alloy wheels (20 inches front and 21 inches rear) wrapped in ultra-high performance summer tires.

Inside the 2022 911 GT3 Porsche

Despite all these new features, the new GT3 makes full use of carbon fiber components throughout the vehicle, making it about the same weight as its predecessor. The Carrera-based body shell features a carbon fiber bonnet, rear wings and a fixed rear spoiler. The GT3 also has a wider track and a more athlete look, thanks to an improved aerodynamic package that includes a bonnet vent, an adjustable splitter and diffuser behind each wheel, and of course its huge rear wing. The swan’s neck wings are also manually adjustable, providing up to 50% downforce in the normal position and up to 150% downforce in the performance position (as the brand emphasizes, this is not for street driving ).

The inside of the car is not much different from the other 8th generation 911, but in this case it is good. The company’s infotainment system is located at the top of the center console, making it simple and elegant. Other GT3-specific touches include an automatic gear selector that looks like a stick shift, a steering wheel drive mode selector, and a “track screen” display mode that allows the driver to focus on what’s needed while on the racetrack. .. A 4-way sports seat is standard equipment, but for those who want its classic look, a full carbon fiber bucket seat is available as an option.

Porsche

The new 911 GT3 will be part of Porsche’s next 2022 model year class, but will arrive at the dealership before the beginning of the year. Mark doesn’t hint at the price of a sports car, but expects it to be north of the starting price of $ 145,650 for the previous generation, especially if he chose a manual transmission that could be used as part of a touring package. .. Expect solid launch dates and pricing information in the not too distant future.

