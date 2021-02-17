How to increase Google storage capacity





For many of us, Google Storage is a modern hard drive. It is the place where our most important thoughts, documents, and memories reside. But like traditional hard drives, space isn’t infinite, and running out of room can be a real problem.

By default, Google provides 15GB of space available for everything associated with your account. (If you have a paid G Suite account, the limit may be higher.) This was connected to Gmail, Google Drive, and all Google Photos stored after June 1st. Contains content. Needless to say, the data is added rapidly.

You can check the current storage status by visiting this page. If you need a push, you can buy more space by adding 100 GB for just $ 2 a month. However, you may not need to pay more money. Quickly do old-fashioned housekeeping to clear out virtual spider webs and give you plenty of space to grow. Here’s how.

Remove drive debris

Google Drive is a common place for space-saving files to increase quotas and run out, but it doesn’t take long to organize.

When you open this link, you’ll see a list of all drive files sorted by size, with the largest item at the top. Look through the heaviest criminals and remove everything you no longer need. Click the gear-shaped icon in the upper right corner of the drive. ,[設定],[アプリの管理]Select in the order of.For apps with notes about hidden data, the gray one on the right[オプション]Click on the box[非表示のアプリデータの削除]Choose.Gray for apps with notes about hidden data[オプション]Click. Click the box on the right[非表示のアプリデータを削除]Choose.

The apps associated with Google Drive storage may contain hidden data, but all you need to do is delete the data with just a few clicks.

Free up photo storage

Unless you currently have a Pixel smartphone (in this case, we will keep unlimited high quality options for now), as of June 1, 2021, all photos and videos backed up to Google Photos will be Google Photos. It counts in storage. .. If you’re saving your photos in their original size, you can free up a lot of space by converting the images to 16MP and Google’s high quality option to compress the videos to 1080p (which stands out for most people and purposes). There is no change.).

[写真の設定]Go to the page[高品質（無制限の無料ストレージ）]Choose. When you make this selection, you will be asked if you want to switch to a higher quality format and compress your existing photos. If you have photos that you don’t want to compress[元のファイルを保持する方法を学ぶ]Click the links to see the steps to save those photos to your device. You can also compress the rest of your Google Photos content by switching to higher quality. Say goodbye to Gmail junk

Email doesn’t take up a lot of space, but what do you know? Attachment. Your Gmail account may have a lot of old attachments that you don’t really need.

Here’s how to deal with this:

Go to the Gmail website and type “has: attachmentlarger: 10M” in the search box at the top. Identify and delete messages that have disposable attachments. (Unfortunately, there is no good way to delete attachments without also deleting the associated email, but you can always forward the message to yourself and manually delete the attachments before deleting the original message. .) Open the spam folder and click the link. To delete all spam messages now, open the Recycle Bin folder and[今すぐごみ箱を空にする]Select to send everything forever

Feeling light is released, isn’t it?

Update February 17, 2021 10:37 AM ET: This article was originally published on March 19, 2019. The information on Google Photos has been updated.

