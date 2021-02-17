Edgybees Raises $ 9.5 Million Series A For Its Aerial Video Enhancement Service-TechCrunch





Edgybees, a company that helps businesses, first responders, and military users geotag accurately in real time to augment their aerial video streams, announced today that it has raised $ 9.5 million in a Series A round. The news came almost two years after the company announced a $ 5.5 million seed round. Seraphim Capital, which specializes in space technology investment, led this new round. New investors Refinery Ventures, LG Technology Ventures and Kodem Growth, as well as existing investors OurCrowd, 8VC, Verizon Ventures and Motorola Solutions Venture Capital also participated.

Our mission is to ensure positive human outcomes during lifesaving missions, says Edgybees co-founder and CEO Adam Kaplan. “Our new partners will be the key to keep our mission moving forward. With our unique industry expertise, we are poised to expand our global footprint and drive innovation within the industry. We are ready. We are looking forward to the next phase of growth in response to the key demands of the defense, public security and critical infrastructure markets. “

The company’s visual intelligence platform makes it easy for users to easily register and track the assets of videos shot, for example, by drones. A standard use case here is to allow first responders to get accurate images of evolving emergencies in addition to live images from the field, and to track all assets and personnel in real time. is. However, Edgybees also shows other use cases, from tracking and visualization of golf games to insurance and defense use cases.

Starting in Israel about a year ago, but now based in San Diego, Edgybees has launched the Argus platform, which makes it easy for users to bring their drones and other live video platforms into the service’s georegistration engine. It was.

“Edgybees solves a big problem in spatial computing. How can you really know what you’re seeing through fast-moving aerial or other video feeds? Edgybees with the real world It integrates virtual worlds, helps first responders save lives, save money for industrial drone users, and help defense teams carry out their missions, “explains Our Crowd CEO Jon Medved.

Similarly, Mark Boget, Managing Partner and CEO of Seraphim, said he sees Edgybees as Google Maps blended with live video. “Their geo-reference capabilities are a breakthrough technology that brings a new level of insight and ease of use to video streams from space, drones, or body cameras. Edgybees only revolutionizes public safety and defense. I’m very excited because it has the ability to be used in a wide range of industries, not. “

