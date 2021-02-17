An original biohazard intro known only to hardcore fans





In both versions of the Resident Evil intro, members of Special Forces Team STARS (drawn by live actors rather than computer animations) encounter zombied dogs in the mountains just arrived for investigation. The zombied dog kills one of the team members and then chases the rest into the mansion. The mansion serves as the main setting for the game. The dog remains as the game progresses and appears when the player tries to open the main gate of the mansion.

The short black-and-white intro to the Western release was just one of several ways the game was censored for international localization. The full slate of changes made to the original Japanese intro includes multiple instances of blood and bloodshed cut footage and a series of newspaper clippings explaining many corpses instead of showing them in full. I am. The transition from color to black and white was also made to appear to weaken the overall amount of violence.

When Resident Evil’s new “Director’s Cut” was released in 1997, it should have removed all censorship. However, the black and white intro remains, and I’ve heard the full-color Japanese intro, which offended some players who haven’t seen it yet.

Of course, anyone can now see the full intro online. Recently, the YouTube channel Project Ravenlight became popular among Resident Evil fan bases after sharing an upscale version of the video at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. The reaction from today’s fans is one of the many outdated relics of the era of the highly influential Resident Evil, from the surprise of how many footage was cut, its stilt. It extends to the ironic appreciation of the acting.

