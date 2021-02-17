Marotta Controls fully certifies and releases 4th 1-STEP power converters | Business





Marotta Controls, a fast-growing aerospace and defense supplier based in New Jersey, today announced the availability and final certification of the PS11200, the fourth variant of its 1-STEP product line. This switch mode power supply (SMPS) provides 11,200 watts of fully isolated output power with 91% efficiency at full load. It is generally designed to replace the traditional 400 amp solution that produces unstabilized or loosely stabilized power with a larger footprint.

Marotta Controls expands its innovative 1-STEP power converter portfolio with the new fully qualified PS11200. This unique 3-phase AC to DC conversion solution meets military and commercial aeroelectronic engineering standards while minimizing negative size, weight, power, and cost compromises. The PS11200 provides 11.2 kW of isolated power and is designed to replace the traditional 400 amp solution.

Marotta also guarantees the reliability and performance of the PS11200 power transducer in the harsh environments commonly presented by large military / defense aircraft such as the C-130 Heracles freighter and the CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter. We have confirmed that we have passed all the certification tests required for this. Not only unmanned aerial vehicles.

1 step advantage

Historically, using power factor correction to convert three-phase AC input power to an isolated and stabilized DC output requires multiple steps. Each transformation step adds its own complexity and components, leading to inefficiencies and bulk. The designer then ultimately makes a difficult trade-off in terms of size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) results. Marotta has developed a patented 1-STEPAC-DC conversion solution to minimize these compromises.

The 1-STEP converter is an innovative circuit solution that provides effective power factor correction (APFC), output voltage regulation, and electrical insulation in a single conversion step. Available in a compact and lightweight package that is up to 30% lighter than competing products, it meets key military and commercial aeroelectronic engineering standards while increasing efficiency and power density.

Michael Germinario, Senior Technical Director of Business Development at Marotta Controls, said he first launched the 1-STEP product family in 2016. Various aerospace, ground, and marine systems and equipment require tuned DC power. However, previous solutions have been tedious and costly. Customers have asked for alternatives, resulting in a three-phase solution with unmatched power density in a simplified design that can support a wide range of output power. The PS11200 brings that innovation to heavier load power conversion applications.

Main PS11200 specifications:

Input voltage: Three-phase 115 VAC Input frequency: 50800 Hz Output voltage: 28 VDC 1% Power factor correction:> 0.95 (half load to full load) Power quality: MIL-STD-704A-F Weight: 34 lbs

Major PS11200 environmental certifications compliant with MIL-STD-810F:

Operating temperature: -51C-71C Altitude: +35,000 feet MSLVibration: 5.4 Grms, 20 2,000 Hz, 81 Hz harmonic peak shock: 20 g, 11 ms Humidity: 100% Acceleration: 6.5 GS and dust: MIL-STD-810F , Method 501.4, Procedure (Blow off dust)

Major PS11200 electrical qualifications compliant with MIL-STD-461-G:

EMI / EMC: Fixed-wing Navy / Air Force Aircraft Procedures, Conduction and Radiation Emissions Power Quality: Compliant with MIL-HDBK-704-5

For more information on the PS11200, download the datasheet and 1-STEP technical paper for an overview of your own power converter design.

1-step product family

All other 1-STEP power converters currently available have stabilized and isolated outputs, including:

PS1500: 1,500 W, 270 VDC, 2.4 lbs PS2600: 2,600 W, 270 VDC, 4.4 lbs PS3500: 3,500 W, 28 VDC, 15.2 lbs

About Marotta Control

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solution provider that designs, develops, certifies and manufactures innovative systems and subsystems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes tactical systems, onboard and underwater applications, satellite, rocket, aircraft system pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls. Marotta Controls has more than 200 patents and further develops its legacy as a highly regarded family-owned small business based in New Jersey. Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

