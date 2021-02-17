The Google Play Store can now share apps with nearby devices





For over a year, Google has been working on Near by Sharing. This is a convenient way to share files, contacts, etc. with nearby Android devices and Chrome. Today, the Google Play Store offers the best example of Nearby Sharing that allows you to share apps and updates between devices.

First discovered by the APC Insight team in September and officially announced by Google in December, the Play Store is currently rolling out the ability to share apps with nearby Android devices. It seems that you need to be using the Google Play store version 24.0 or later to take advantage of the new features.

To start sharing nearby, open the Google Play Store, tap the three-line menu button in the top corner, then[マイアプリとゲーム]Tap. On this page, you should see several tabs at the top, one of which should say “Share”.[共有]If you don’t see the tab, wait a few minutes. It may take some time for the Play Store to enable the feature after the update.

Play store new[共有]On the tab, you have the option to have your device “send” or “receive” a particular Play Store app. Regardless of the option you choose, you need to allow the Play Store access to your location. It is used to determine which devices are nearby for sharing.

If you choose to submit the app, you’ll see a list of Android apps that are ready to submit. In particular, not all apps can be sent via Near by Sharing. For example, the Stadia app could not be shared from one device to another. Similarly, paid, sideloaded, or non-publicly available apps on the Play Store cannot be shared with nearby devices.

After selecting one or more apps to send, Play[受信]You need to find a receiving device, such as a button-pressed, friend or family phone, or your second device. shop. When you select a recipient, you will receive a pairing request. A pairing code will be displayed to confirm that no one has hijacked the session.

Once paired, sharing begins, transfer rates are surprisingly fast, and can be better than many home internet connections.Once the download is complete, the recipient will be able to enjoy each app before enjoying the new or updated apps.[インストール]Press the button or[すべてインストール]You need to press.Either the sender or the recipient[切断]The two devices stay connected until you tap the button, allowing you to share the Play Store app with each other in both directions.

With strict data restrictions in many parts of the world, even in the United States, the new Near by Sharing option on the Play Store is a great way to save data, or just make friends with the new game you’re playing. It should be a faster way to show. ..

