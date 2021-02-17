The Columbus Innovation District aims to create 20,000 jobs in Ohio with a $ 3 billion economic impact.Business news





Columbus Ohio Governor Mike Dewin and Deputy Governor John Hasted announced the Columbus Innovation District with the participation of Jobs Ohio, Ohio State University, National Children’s Hospital, Franklin County, Columbus City, and Legislatures.

The Columbus Innovation District brings together world-renowned education and healthcare research institutes to strengthen the creation of high-demand jobs and bring $ 3 billion in economic impact to Columbus and Ohio over the next decade. I will.

Columbus Innovation District Becomes Ohio’s Innovation and Growth Hub, Expands Science, Technology, Engineering and STEM Education Opportunities, and Competes Nationally for Ohio’s Growing Technology and Healthcare Employers I will be able to do it.

The Columbus Innovation District will be the third anchor in Ohio’s strategy to gain control as a world leader in medical research and healthcare talent, DeWine said. These districts attract researchers who can create, develop, and share ideas from Ohio.

The Columbus Innovation District aims to create 20,000 new jobs in central Ohio over the next decade, with an estimated 10,000 direct STEM jobs in the technology and healthcare industry and 10,000 people across the community. Includes indirect employment.

With this announcement, Columbus will become the third regional innovation district launched in Ohio last year, driving world-class research, helping to commercialize intellectual property and launch new businesses, as well as healthcare and business. We will develop human resources for STEM and computer science necessary for the prosperity of. Hasted said. Ohio people ultimately benefit from the fact that OSU and Nationwide Children are working with Jobs Ohio to share a common mission to promote Ohio innovation, investment, and economic prosperity now and in the future. Will receive.

JobsOhio, Ohio State, and Nationwide Children’s have 1.1 billion in the Columbus Innovation District, including the development of interdisciplinary research facilities, the Center for Energy Advancement Innovation, outpatient cancer facilities, and the region’s first proton therapy facility that already treats cancer patients Invest the dollar. Ongoing at Ohio State University’s West Campus.

JP Nauseef, President and CEO of Jobs Ohio, states that the Columbus Innovation District brings together key regional agencies that will have a global impact on the future growth and progress of healthcare and education. Jobs Ohio and its partners see a great opportunity for the Columbus area to drive innovation alongside other parts of Ohio and ultimately build a global hub for fresh, creative and innovative ideas.

Jobs Ohio, a state private non-profit economic development company, has invested up to $ 100 million in the Columbus Innovation District, with Ohio and the National Children’s Hospital driving STEM talent production, the National Institute of Health (NIH), and life sciences research. Acts as an anchor to do. , And job creation business development focused primarily on technology and life sciences in the healthcare industry.

This strategic partnership with JobsOhio creates new opportunities for faculty, staff, student researchers and entrepreneurs, positions central Ohio as a leader, and has exciting potential in the interface between biomedical and computer science and engineering research. Develops, says the president of Ohio State University. Christina M. Johnson. In addition, we will work with Jobs Ohio to expand our STEM talent pool and educate a new generation of students who will continue to thrive in a growing economy.

The effort will add an additional $ 2 billion to the private sector needed to build real estate and create a vibrant, amenity-rich community that will accommodate 10,000 direct jobs expected to be promoted by the initiative. Development is expected to be produced.

Tim Robinson is proud that Ohio State University, Governor Dewin, and Deputy Governor Hustead are becoming the center of discovery and translation of new treatments for children around the world. CEO of Children National. The Columbus Innovation District, made possible by Jobs Ohio, enables us all to deepen our partnerships, create more opportunities for people in central Ohio, and have a greater impact on children’s health.

The announcement on Wednesday included support from city and county officials as well as local support.

This Columbus Innovation District represents our region, our residents, and their investment in the future, said Kevin Boyce, Franklin County Commissioner. The local impact in the form of employment and investment is significant, but it is also a partnership that can make a difference around the world. The impact of such a project will be greater than the sum of those parts. Im is really excited to see the project going on here in Franklin County.

The Columbus Innovation District will help attract the brightest hearts to central Ohio and allow Columbus to retain the talent that follows this historic public-private investment in STEM, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginser said. Stated. The district creates an environment for collaboration and discovery and application of new technologies to solve some of our biggest challenges. This is a generational opportunity that creates thousands of new graduates, thousands of jobs and spurs billions of private investments. This is an integral part of Columbus’ growth plan, helping cities coordinate their work, housing and infrastructure along the northwest corridor, driving our city into the future.

The announcement includes the Cleveland Innovation District, which began in January with partners from the Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Metro Health Medical Center, and University Hospital, and the Cleveland Innovation District, which was announced in March 2020. It follows both kickoffs. With the University of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center as anchors.

