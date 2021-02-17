Facebook is making smartwatches to compete with Apple





In all Facebook vs. Apple dramas, the former may be trying to enter the smartwatch market.

Facebook is no longer just a social media platform, it’s a big move in every sector of the tech market. The company acquired Oculus VR in 2014 and released the Portal brand for smart displays and videophones in 2018.

Now, Facebook may be making smart accessories for your wrist as well.

Facebook is reportedly making smartwatches

Almost three weeks ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that Apple was one of Facebook’s biggest competitors. Therefore, it shouldn’t be too shocking to be sent through an information claim that Facebook is creating its own competing product for the Apple Watch.

Given February 3rd, I learned that Apple’s medical technology team may be creating a new gadget. The Facebook team is aiming to make the clock available soon next year. This suggests that development is already underway.

This watch mainly focuses on messaging features integrated with Facebook Messenger. It also has its own cellular connection, so you don’t have to carry your smartphone with you to receive (and possibly send) messages. For example, it’s very useful if you want to go out for quick errands without a device.

Since Facebook Messenger and Instagram enabled communication between apps in September 2020, we can assume that the clock’s messaging feature will also work with Instagram’s direct messaging.

What’s more, WhatsApp will soon share data with Facebook, so it’s not too hard to assume that green messaging apps are also watch compatible.

But to compete with the Apple Watch, Facebook watches also need some health-centric features. At the time of this writing, there seems to be little information on this, but it is reported to include integration with “popular fitness platforms”.

Digital Trends speculates that Facebook watches may count your steps and monitor your heart rate.

Facebook digs deeper into hardware creation

Initially, Facebook Portal devices were selling at a very slow pace, but later proved to be a good competitor to Google Home Hub and Amazon Echo Show. Will Facebook’s smartwatch arrive at the scene in a similar way, or will the Apple Watch be completely blown out of the water? You have to wait.

Facebook has recently faced a lot of backlash over data and privacy concerns, so we have to wonder if Facebook watches will actually be commercially successful.

Facebook Mark Zuckerberg personally took Apple’s privacy push

Facebook CEO reportedly wanted to “pain” Apple after commenting on privacy.

