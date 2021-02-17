Oribi Raises $ 15.5 Million to Challenge Google Analytics with Codeless Marketing Insights





Oribi, a no-code marketing analytics tool, has raised $ 15.5 million in Ibex-led Series B funding. This pull is in the midst of a boom in low-code / no-code platforms, from web development and enterprise app building to web testing, game development and process automation.

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2015, Oribi is competing for Google Analytics-dominated markets, promising clear data-driven insights without involving developers at any stage of the process. Oribi uses AI to automatically identify, group, and tag all the different events that visitors perform (clicks, scrolls, logins, etc.) to create segments. In addition, Oribi can be used to export the collected information to other marketing tools (such as Facebook), customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and email management systems. This makes Oribi a kind of cordless alternative to customer data platforms. As a segment.

Through the Oribi platform, marketers can analyze all online sales and conversions by integrating with any website or marketing channel. And this, according to founder and CEO Iris Shoor, is the biggest problem that Oribi solves by correctly measuring marketing channels and activity. Today, Shore told VentureBeat that it’s almost impossible to know how profitable each marketing channel is and how different channels and activities work together.

Insights include what percentage of visitors to your pricing page choose a particular plan, spotlight new referrers that have sent a lot of traffic in the past week, and top Google and Facebook marketing channels. Includes what is. It’s all displayed in a clear layout and is designed to highlight the most important insights from the company’s key metrics.

Elsewhere, Oribi allows users to generate reports and share them with managers and other members of the team. The report can be customized to include logos, different colors and layouts. You can also schedule it to be published and shared automatically daily, weekly, or monthly.

Using Google Analytics itself is not that difficult and often requires very little code to copy and paste into your website, but the more dynamic your website is, the more Google Analytics settings and changes you make. , And maintenance is complicated.

For large companies [Google Analytics] Adding code to the main website means that it usually takes weeks to approve and can break other parts, Shoor said. For small businesses, having no in-house developers means keeping the original events you set up during setup. Most companies point to data collection as their greatest pain.

Apart from Google Analytics, other notable players in this area include Mixpanel and Heap. These claim that Shore is more developer-oriented. At the core of Oribi is to bypass long, resource-intensive integrations and democratize marketing analytics.

Oribi actually represents Shores’ third startup, founding PlanPlatform (formerly VisualTao) before selling to Autodesk in 2009, and OverOps remains a powerful DevOps platform as an independent company. It was her experience leading the product and marketing teams at both of these startups that ultimately led to Oribi. She said she always surprised me how complicated it was to answer the most basic marketing questions that every site owner needs to answer.

To date, Oribi has raised $ 12 million just north, and the latest $ 15.5 million tranche included return investors Sequoia, TLV Partners, S-Capital, and newcomer MoreTech.

