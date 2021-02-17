Google is rolling out a number of upgrades to improve virtual classrooms





School education has never been as dependent on technology as it is today. Classrooms have been virtualized, parents have become more involved educators, and teachers have become more familiar with video conferencing platforms than ever before. Google today announced a number of educational tools to improve existing learning products and allow students and teachers to navigate online education.

Classroom

Most of these updates will be delivered to the company’s Classroom service, which is a dashboard (or “learning management system”) for teachers and students. The Android app will have improved offline support later this year, allowing students to start working, open drive attachments, and view and write assignments without an internet connection. .. The Android app has also improved photo uploads, allowing students to combine photos into a single document, adjust lighting, crop and rotate images. If you use Classroom to edit your assignments, whether you’re on the web, iOS, or Android, you’ll soon be able to bold, italicize, underline, and add bullet points. Google has also launched a free introductory course in computer science called “CS First” and is currently available.

To help teachers catch potential plagues, Google has spoken Spanish, Portuguese, Norwegian, French, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Finnish, German, Korean, Malay and Hindi. We are also adding “original reports” in new languages ​​such as. Later this year, educators reviewing assignments on Android will be able to switch submissions from different students, score while viewing assignments, and share feedback. There is also a new student engagement tracking feature that displays statistics about students who submitted assignments and those who commented on posts. Administrators will soon be able to retrieve audit and activity logs to better understand what happened in the event of a system failure.

Google for Education Classroom Student Engagement Tracking

Users of existing educational frameworks such as the Student Information System (SIS) will be able to better integrate Classroom with these services later this year. For example, grade export will be introduced in Aspen SIS, allowing teachers to export student grades from Classroom to SIS. This reduces extra data entry. You can also enter class and roster information into Classroom to sync.

meet

Google has already announced an education-focused adjustment to its video chat service at the Anywhere School event in August, but today it announced a new management tool for teachers. First, teachers will soon be able to finish the meeting for all participants, including the small meeting room. You also have the option to mute all participants in the coming weeks, and in April you can also control when students can unmute themselves. Moderate controls such as screen sharing, chat access, and meeting permissions will also be available on teachers’ mobile devices in the coming months.

Google Classroom and Meet integration

Meet also improves collaboration with Classroom by capturing roster information and allowing only students and teachers in each class to attend relevant meetings. All Classroom-approved teachers are given host status to help them manage their classes. Later this year, Meet sessions initiated outside of Classroom will also be able to support multiple hosts. Within a few weeks, teachers will be able to pre-configure meeting rooms for meeting sessions and obtain copies of meeting records. Students can also use emoji to choose a skin color when reacting in class (teachers can control whether emoji reaction is enabled).

In April, we added new settings to the admin console to set policies such as who can join school-sponsored calls and whether school leaders are allowed to attend meetings from other schools. I will be able to do it. Administrators will also have access to audit logs, and information such as the email addresses of external participants will be added shortly to better triage the issue.

Workspace for education

Google has also announced a new Workspace for Education that has basically been renamed to G Suite for Education. Instead of offering two options (Education Fundamentals and Plus), the company has been adding the Education Standard version and Teaching and Learning Upgrade since April 14th. If you already have GSuite For Enterprise For Education (name), you’ll soon see the new name “Education Plus” in the console, and you’ll be able to take advantage of all the features of that top tier. In addition, new features such as Meet meeting records and drafts stored in Google forms will be introduced in Workspace For Education (available depending on the edition of service you are using).

Google Classroom roster sync animation

Notably, Google has abolished the free unlimited storage it previously offered to qualified schools and universities. According to the company, “as we grow to serve more schools and universities each year, storage consumption is accelerating rapidly.” “Storage is consumed fairly between and within institutions.” Not”. As a result, the company is moving to a new pool storage model, with less than 1% of institutions affected. This will allow all institutions to share 100TB of pooled cloud storage among all users. It will be effective for existing customers in July 2022 and will be effective immediately for customers who sign up next year.

The user does not have to do anything. This change seems to be made automatically. Google said it would contact affected agencies in the coming weeks to discuss storage options that might be needed. According to the company, there are currently 170 million students and educators worldwide using Workspace for Education. Meanwhile, Classroom now serves more than 150 million users worldwide, up from 40 million a year ago. Obviously, the need for remote learning tools has increased significantly in the meantime, and Google’s focus on this area could make learning for students, teachers, and parents a bit easier.

