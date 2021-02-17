Deloitte CES Highlights and Technology Trends 2021 Report





Deloittes Tech Trends 2021 reviews strategies and technologies that are expected to increase confidence in new plans and implementations over the next 18-24 months for organizations looking at changes in the 2020 earthquake To do. So what stands out as an important point of the resilient 2021? And what came out of CES 2021 in connection with these trends that help build a more resilient future?

In this Q & A, take a look at recent Deloitte research on Tech Trends 2021 and highlights of Deloitte sessions at CES 2021. Click here to read Deloitte’s complete Tech Trends report.

North Texas Managing Partner (DB), Dunburner: Deloitte Tech Trend 2021 Report recently released. Please give us an overview of the content of this report.

Deloitte & Toush LLP (RF), Technology, Media and Telecommunications Leader and Partner Rob Fitzgerald: The theme of this year’s report is resilience. This represents Deloitte’s stubborn determination to adapt and prosper in the face of change.

By 2020, more and more organizations across sectors will accelerate their digital transformation efforts, making operations more agile and efficient, as well as responding to dramatic fluctuations in demand and customer expectations. It came to be. This year’s Tech Trends report highlights nine trends that can support that change in the next 18-24 months. Here are some of the highlights:

Designed Strategy: Today’s technology is a source of new competitive advantage for some organizations and a threat to their continued survival for others. As a result, the difference between corporate strategy and technology strategy becomes ambiguous, and each needs to be notified to the other. Unchained Supply: Pioneering companies are using advanced digital technology, virtualized data, and robots to transform supply chain cost centers into customer-centric value-driven networks. Digital Workplace Reboot: As the world’s largest unplanned telecommuting experiment continues, many business leaders are asking questions that have yet to be answered. However, companies may be able to overcome some of these questions by more deliberately adopting technologies and tools to gain insights that can fine-tune the performance of individuals, teams, and organizations. DEI tech: Tools for Fairness: Over the next few months, companies will adopt new tools that incorporate advanced analytics, automation, and AI, such as natural language processing and machine learning, to signal the impact of diversity. We hope it will help you to provide and measure. Fairness and inclusiveness.

DB: The North Texas organization moves on to one of the trends that comes to mind. How can I use the data to restart my digital workplace?

RF: As an organization manages more and more offsite employees, many complete their work with a mix of onsite and remote workers who need to work in sync to achieve their business goals. We are beginning to embrace the inevitability of digital workplaces. However, some leaders are addressing the digital workplace outlook with many concerns, including productivity, relationship building and onboarding, development and learning, and impact on innovation.

The good news is that digital workplaces are more measurable and manageable than most people think. By understanding the data and behaviors that are most closely related to workplace success and failure, companies are in a position to improve work processes and create personalized employee experiences that produce better engagement and results.

DB: Deloitte has joined CES 2021. What were some of the hot topics and technologies Deloitte covered during the virtual event?

RF: Deloitte held six sessions at CES this year. Some of the highlights were about the transformation of the automotive industry, electric vehicles (EVs) and connectivity, and this rapidly evolving sector. The future of work in 2021 talked about how jobs have changed overall and how organizations are rethinking their current approach. Deloitte led a session on DIY consumer health. He also talked about the next big thing about housing as the new headquarters and which technologies will enhance the home experience. Learn more about sessions and speakers.

DB: Is there anything else that stands out to you or influences North Texas from CES?

RF: One of the biggest changes was about transformative technology and the fact that this event is no longer just consumer technology. This year, CES has covered more business-related technologies and announced more partnerships than ever before.

Other themes included how CES is currently the most important car show in the country, but it’s not just cars. Creation and value in the creation of ecosystems. Automation that emphasizes the autonomy and mobility of electronic vehicles built for all purposes, as well as radar and light detection and distance measurement (LiDAR) capabilities.

Dunburner is a managing partner in North Texas. Rob FitzGerald is a partner Deloitte & Touche LLP and a practice leader in Dallas Technology, Media and Telecommunications. Click here for more information on Deloittes Tech Trends 2021.

