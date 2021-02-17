Google Maps now makes it easier to handle transportation payments





Google Maps and transportation payments are now my best friends. Today, Google announced a map change that makes transportation payments much easier to handle.

Last year, many people couldn’t go anywhere unless absolutely necessary. Say that and get your essentials. But that doesn’t mean people didn’t have to use public transport. Some people like it and some people don’t have other options to get to where they need to go.

Google has been using Google Maps to steadily enhance its app’s transit-related features. It starts at the listed time of transit arrival and is extended to include other features. These days cost related features.

Google is working with Google Pay to make these changes to the app. If you haven’t set up a Google Pay account yet, this may be the reason.

Google Maps now allows you to make transit payments in more places within the app

For some time it was possible to pay for public transport within Google Maps, but today Google is expanding its capabilities.

There are 80 new transportation options to help you pay for public transportation within the Google Maps app. These agencies are spread around the world and are not limited to just one area.

If payment via Google Maps is supported by your transportation, you will be given the option to pay using your credit or debit card within the app. You can then select this as a payment option. If you already have a card linked to your Google Pay account, this is the payment method used.

This feature will begin to be rolled out to Android users in the coming weeks. Therefore, it is not fully available yet. But it will be soon.

Public parking payment

You will also be able to pay for in-app public parking. This seems to be a bit more restrictive than paying a transit fee.

Google has partnered with two different parking solution providers, Passport and Park Mobile, to allow you to pay without physically touching your parking meter. The two providers may seem modest, but deployments are taking place in hundreds of cities across the United States.

In total, you can pay for parking through these two providers in over 400 cities across the country. This deployment will start on Android and move to iOS devices later this year. The first starts in cities such as Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, New York, Washington DC, and Cincinnati, to name just a few.

