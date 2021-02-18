Ninja Ryukenden Master Collection for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC announced





Update: The collection has also been confirmed on PS4, Xbox One and PC and will be available on June 10th.

Original: Nintendo’s Direct is in the spring of a hot start, and fans love the sound of the new Ninja Gaiden Master Collection. This is the first game in the series released since Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z in 2013, and the first new release to hit the Nintendo console since Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge appeared on the Wii U in 2012. is. Fans’ constant concern A feature of Big N is whether franchises outside the domain will move to the switch. Well, today’s announcement shows that third-party developers are behind the latest Nintendo console with everything they have. For now, I’m not sure about future games. But a brief announcement of the remastered bundle should be enough to bubbling social media. Another thing Nintendo has fought for generations is the concept that adult titles don’t tend to be loved on their platforms.

NINJA GAIDEN MASTER COLLECTION announced # NintendoDirectpic.twitter.com / xg2FitOxgO

-Nibellion (@Nibellion) February 17, 2021

That’s why fans get the Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge all on the switch. Over the years, we can expect even more of these remastered collections to hit the platform. In fact, I’ve seen many of the two-generation-old series reach that moment in the sun. Any fan of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword or No More Heroes must be levitating right now. For other observers, it must seem curious to look at the market and see that these remasters of the game almost 10 years ago worked very well and were well received by the viewers. There is none. With this new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X, the hack and slash genre may come back.

Tecmo Koei describes Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.

“Terrorists raided London’s Prime Minister’s house and held him hostage. Ryu Hayabusa was summoned from deep in the countryside to meet their single request to meet terrorists in person. Infiltrate the prime minister’s house and meet the terrorist leader Masked Reign, who curses Ryu with the grip of murder, a spell on his right arm that thrives on the resentment of all those he killed. Can Ryu break the curse before eating him while stopping the terrorist’s plans? NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge is a slimmer, tighter, and more thrilling experience than the original game. The story sequence has been significantly reduced, the game flow has been streamlined, and the AI ​​has been improved to further complement the Wii U console-specific features. This is exactly what Ninja Ryukenden fans have been waiting for. It’s a sequel. “

Are you crazy about Ninja Gaiden Sigma Trilogy? Let us know in the comments!







