Announcing Top 10 Video Games from Nintendo Direct Today





Everything you need to know about Wednesday’s big Nintendo Direct.

Credit: Nintendo

Today’s Nintendo Direct was just as important as what wasn’t announced or what was shown.

Nintendo Direct was a whopping 50 minutes long and included announcements about the new Smash Fighter, the new Animal Crossing DLC, and a variety of previously announced new games.

However, the atmosphere of Metroid was not included. There was nothing to share about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Still, there are some cool announcements and I have some of the biggest ones listed below. The prestigious mention goes to Apex Legends, which we already knew would come to Switch and Plants & Zombies, which would make a great addition to the Nintendo console.

Skyward Sword HD

Skyward Sword is not my favorite Zelda game. Because you can’t get into most motion controls. It’s a great game, but with motion controlled combat I usually don’t work. Remastering has a button control scheme, but if you’re not too excited about it, it can go wrong. It’s time for Nintendo to port the Wind Tact, one of the best ports on the Wii U. Still, it’s fun to enjoy Zelda games even more, even if you’re an HD reminder. It’s been 10 years since the original game was released on the Wii. The flow of my time. Skyward Sword will be available on July 16th.

Splatoon 3

This is a cute trailer and Splatoon fans will definitely be excited about the new entry in a paint-based competitive shooter. I didn’t really care about Splatoon and wanted Nintendo to bring out a more traditional and competitive shooter. Maybe a new golden eye game with both solo campaigns and multiplayer. Released in 2022.

Star Wars: Hunter

There’s almost nothing to do with this trailer, so here’s what I found on StarWars.com:

Today, Nintendo Direct, Zynga, and Lucasfilm Games are announcing Star Wars: Hunters, a competitive arena combat game that will be available on the Nintendo Switch system in 2021. StarWars: Hunters bring together players to participate in thrilling team-based multiplayer battles. A diverse array of distinctive new Star Wars characters.

Zynga doesn’t exactly stimulate self-confidence, but we’ll look at it. I’m not against the new Star Wars competitive multiplayer game, but it’s a third-person shooter from Zynga on Nintendo Switch. .. .. You do math.

Project triangle strategy

I was definitely intrigued by the (tentative title) project triangle strategy. That turn-based tactical RPG looks pretty complicated. This includes an interesting scale of belief mechanism in which choices appear to affect the outcome of the story. From the team behind Octopath Traveler, this won’t come out until 2022.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

I’m not a golf player, but I sometimes enjoy video game golf. Mario Golf: Super Rush looks like a pretty simple Mario sports game. You can give a swing on June 25th.

Fall Guys Nintendo Switch Release

The popular obstacle royale game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout made a big leap when it was launched on PC and PS4 last year with the release of PS +. The game is great for Nintendo Switch (unless you’re suffering from Joy-Con drift) and will only be available on the platform this summer, perhaps in July or August (whenever your PlayStation’s exclusive contract expires).

Heroes III is gone

Weird, genre-bending No More Heroes III is coming to Nintendo Switch. The game, developed by the Grasshopper Manufacture (a studio known for its very bizarre games), will be available on Nintendo Switch on August 27th.

Mitopia

With RPGs, Sims, and Miitopia, part of the Mii Customized Game, you can create Mii characters to go on adventures or play at home. It looks cute. It will be released on May 21st.

Monster Hunter Rise

For Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter fans, this won’t come right away. Monster Hunter World has been a huge success, but Nintendo gamers have been excluded from the fun of the series traditionally seen at Nintendo. Rise will fix everything on March 26th.

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection

NINJA GAIDEN

Credit: Koei Tecmo

The collection, which will be available on PC and console on June 10, includes NINJA GAIDEN Sigma, NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2, NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razors Edge, and most of the DLC for these games.

It’s all people! Which of these are you most looking forward to? What was the highlight of Nintendo Direct? please let me know!

